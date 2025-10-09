Britain’s Got Talent auditions are back in Blackpool, giving fans the chance to see top acts live at the Winter Gardens.

The iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool is set to host the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) Judge Auditions from October 10-17.

This marks the return of the popular ITV talent show to the historic venue, offering fans a chance to witness the magic of BGT live.

For the Britain's Got Talent 2026 series, auditions will be held in Blackpool, but for the 2025 series, the emphasis is on applying to perform live via the official Applause Store website, not open audition events in Blackpool.

Unlike the standard auditions, these sessions allow the public to become part of the action. Audience members will sit alongside hosts Ant & Dec and the celebrity judges, experiencing firsthand the excitement and energy of the auditions.

From singers and dancers to magicians and acrobats, attendees can expect a diverse range of performances showcasing the nation's talent.

The judging panel for this year's auditions includes Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI.

Each judge brings their unique perspective and flair ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for both participants and the audience.

Tickets for the Judge Auditions are available online. Some sessions have limited availability and early booking is recommended to secure a spot.

Attending the BGT Judge Auditions at Winter Gardens offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the UK's most beloved talent shows.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, it's an experience filled with entertainment and the chance to be part of television history.

For more details and to book tickets, visit the official Winter Gardens Blackpool website: Britain’s Got Talent Judge Auditions.