Borderlands 4: what time is Borderlands 4 out as PC players to get game early
- Borderlands 4 will be released this week.
- Some gamers have the chance to play it earlier.
- But when exactly can you get your hands on it?
Borderlands 4 is about to blast its way onto PC and consoles this week. The beloved looter shooter series has returned and the long wait is almost over.
Six years after the last main entry in the franchise, Borderlands is back. The latest sequel is set to land in gamers hands in just a matter of days - but some will get it earlier than others.
Gearbox has confirmed the global launch times for the game. It includes a surprise early release on one platform in particular.
What time is Borderlands 4 out on PC and consoles?
The latest entry in the beloved Borderlands series will be available for many on Friday (September 12), however PC players may get to play it a day earlier on Thursday (September 11).
Originally announced for September 23, Borderlands 4 was moved forwards by nearly two weeks due to the progress being made on the game. The change in date was announced in April and led to people speculating it had been moved for Grand Theft Auto 6, but that game is due in May 2026.
For those who plan to pick the game up on Nintendo Switch 2, it will arrive at the slightly later date of October 3. Good things come to those who wait, as they say,
Gearbox has announced when the game will be available worldwide. The launch times include:
PC via Steam & the Epic Games Store
- Wellington, New Zealand - Sept 12 at 4:00 AM NZST
- Sydney, Australia - Sept 12 at 2:00 AM AEST
- Tokyo, Japan - Sept 12 at 1:00 AM JST
- Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT
- London, UK - Sept 11 at 5:00 PM BST
- New York, NY, USA - Sept 11 at 12:00 PM ET
- San Francisco, CA, USA - Sept 11 at 9:00 AM PT
PlayStation 5
- Wellington, New Zealand - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM NZST
- Sydney, Australia - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM AEST
- Tokyo, Japan - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM JST
- Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT
- London, UK - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM BST
- New York, NY, USA - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM ET
- San Francisco, CA, USA - Sept 11 at 9:00 PM PT
Xbox Series X/ S
- Wellington, New Zealand - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM NZST
- Sydney, Australia - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM AEST
- Tokyo, Japan - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM JST
- Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT
- London, UK - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM BST
- New York, NY, USA - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM ET
- San Francisco, CA, USA - Sept 11 at 9:00 PM PT
Nintendo Switch 2
- Wellington, New Zealand - Oct 3 at 12:00 AM NZST
- Sydney, Australia - Oct 3 at 12:00 AM AEST
- Tokyo, Japan - Oct 3 at 12:00 AM JST
- Singapore - Oct 3 at 12:00 AM SGT
- London, UK - Oct 3 at 12:00 AM BST
- New York, NY, USA - Oct 3 at 12:00 AM ET
- San Francisco, CA, USA - Oct 2 at 9:00 PM PT
Who gets to play Borderlands 4 early?
Unlike some other major releases, the game does not have an early access period for those who paid extra. However, Borderlands 4 is set to launch earlier on PC than on consoles.
Looking at the release time for UK players, it will be available on PC from 5pm on Thursday. It will then launch on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles at 12am on Friday.
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.