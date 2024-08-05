This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Almost everything you need to know before Boomtown 2024 this year.

Boomtown 2024 continues the UK season of summer festivals this week (August 7 2024)

The eclectic music festival will see the likes of Damian Marley, The Pharcyde and Greentea Peng perform at the Matterley Estate in Hampshire across five days.

Here’s what time to head along, the closest train station to catch a shuttle to the festival site and the line-up of acts across each stage ahead of set times being announced.

Festival goers are readying themselves for another week of action, with the sold-out Boomtown 2024 taking place at Matterley Estate from Wednesday (August 7 2024.)

Founded in 2009 by Chris Rutherford and Lak Mitchell, with the first event taking place in a small field near Bristol the inaugural festival was relatively modest, featuring a range of reggae, ska, punk, and electronic music, alongside circus and theatrical performances.

But in only a matter of a few years, the festival quickly gained a reputation for its eclectic mix of music and theatrical elements. By 2011, it had moved to the Matterley Estate near Winchester, where it found a permanent home.

The festival began expanding its theme districts, adding more stages since moving to the Hampshire estate, boasting 12 stages and 50 “secret venues” for festival patrons to discover throughout the tenure of this year’s event.

With the gates set to open in only two days' time, we’ve brought together an almost exhaustive guide for this year’s event, including opening times, travel advice and the all important line up of acts and what stages they’re performing at this year’s event.

But first…

What is the theme for Boomtown 2024?

As each year has a different theme, this year’s is no exception. Boomtown 2024 is being touted as “Revolution of Imagination,” which the festival explains regards how “We must all imagine and visualise what a better world can look like. Dream big, think ridiculous, and don’t hold back!”

“Time has run out for quick fixes and kicking the can down the road. Now is the time to dream big... whacky and ridiculous ideas are encouraged!”

The theme this year was chosen after author and activist Rob Hopkins met with Boomtown organisers to discuss a “need a Revolution of Imagination if we want to build a better world.”

What are the opening times for Boomtown 2024?

Gates to Boomtown 2024 are set to open on Wednesday August 7 2024 at 2pm BST until 9:30pm BST, and are not open 24 hours.

For the remainder of the festival, gates are set to open at the following times:

August 8 2024: 12pm - 9:30pm

August 9 2024: 10am -9:30pm

August 10 2024: 10am - 9:30pm

August 11: 2024: Gates close at 12pm.

Who is performing at Boomtown 2024?

Aria Wells, known professionally as "Greentea Peng", performs on the West Holts Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. | Getty Images

While we wait for set-times to appear, the following acts have been confirmed for the following stages at Boomtown 2024 - so at least you know which stage to keep in mind for any potential set-clashes.

Wednesday August 7 2024

Hidden Woods:

Bryte

Kiko Bun and Sasha Steppa

Madalisto Band

Samedia Session

Tashfro

Toyas Delazy

Tangled Roots:

Connected Youth Sounds

Empress Shema & Sitardub

Jayahadadream

Kaptain Barrett ft. Feline

Lionpulse X Sinai

Thursday August 8 2024

Engine House:

Bhangra All Stars

High Fade

Jenny and The Mexicats

Kin’gongolo Kiniata

LGMX

Newen Afrobeat

Zenith:

A For Alpha

Alexistry B2B K-65

Cyber Steve

J.O.S.H.U.A

Kirollus

Sir Hiss

Wonka B2B Sean Rudz

Wrong Side of the Tracks:

Bish B2B Circadian

Cheetah B2B Janaway B2B The Bass Injector

Crack Street Boys

Haych B2B Binksy

Loopy presents Grandma Wubplate, Megwaani and Ambi

Morty

Movin Whata

Music From The Mothership ft. Tank Howls, Klumzykhemist, DJ Nay, Asset, KMZI & TJA

Octoposse

Nexus:

Deki Alem

Fat Dog

Hilts

Hippo Sound System ft. Special Guests

Lord Apex

Manga Saint Hilaire

Zep

Hangar 161:

Dakka Skanks

Deadwax

Svetlanas

The Baby Seals

The Menstrual Cramps

The Restarts

The Vegetable Collective

The Fools Leap:

Dissident Noize Factory

Fat Brass

Old Time Sailors

Summerintibet

Talk Show

The Showhawk Duo

Spectrum 360:

DJ Can’t Say No

Hang The DJ’s

Lobsta B

Mandidextrous with Maddy V and Multiplex

Mollie Rush

Youphoria

Foggers Mill:

Bit Bigger

Dead Horse Bay

Dry White Bones

Gurt Dog

Swamp

The Back Wood Redeemers

The Boot Hill Allstars

The Showhawk Duo

Hidden Woods:

Amiah

Anna Prank ft. Kray-Z Legz

Brown Excellence

Drum.D

Full Fat Records Ruckus ft. A:Sine

Joe Sonar

Kelvin 373

Natty Lou

Tangled Roots:

Caspa & Crazy D

Chinese Daughter

Firmly Rooted ft. Dub Princess

Kaya Fyah ft. Jessi G Shellz

Lionpulse X Sinai

Omega Nebula

Sully

Tribe of Frog:

Chameleon

Heavy Hertz

K.I.M

Liquid Ross

Lost Element

Neutron

Overdrive

Roen

Friday 9 August 2024

Grand Central:

Bob Vylan X Grove

Ezra Collective

Ghetts

SBTRKT

Skream and Benga

Sleaford Mods

The Pharcyde

Viagra Boys

Origin:

[IVY]

Anais Ft. Carasel

Camo & Krooked Ft. Daxta

Doktor Ft. Kanobie

Flava D B2b S.P.Y. Ft. MC Lowoui

Fred V Ft. Carasel

High Contrast Ft. Dynamite MC

Hoax Ft. Degs & PVC

Kings Of The Rollers Ft. Inja

Lens Ft. Dread MC

Metrik Ft. Dynamite MC

Unglued 828 Nu:Tone Ft. Degs

Engine House:

Brass Rave Unit

Caravan Palace

Cut Capers

Dubioza Kolektiv

Dub Pistols

Mista Trick Collective

Tankus The Henge

The Allergies

Zenith:

East End Dubs

Fjaak

Gallegos

Ki/Ki

Kilimanjaro

LB AKA Labat

Shanti Celeste

Wrong Side of the Tracks:

Charlie Tee

DJ Q B2B Miley Serious

Fixate B2B Sully

Mantra B2B Equinox ft. GQ

Nefta T

Papa Nugs

Redlight

Spinscott

Total Science

2000 - 2002 Set ft. SP:MC

Vanessa Maria

Nexus:

Aleighcia Scott

Hak Baker

Hollie Cook

Ibibo Sound Machine

Kiko Bun

Laid Blak

Nubiyan Twist

Steam Down

Hangar 161:

Alt Blk Era

Black Sabbitch

Cam Cole

Deijuhvs

Delilah Bon

Evil Scarecrow

Frozemode

Kid Bookie

Sphinx

Survivalist

The Gulls

Torch Bearer

Witch Fever

The Fools Leap:

Antwerp Gipsy Ska Orkestra

Baltic Balkan

Brass Rave Unit

Brazzmatazz

Diddy Sweg

FFTP

LGMX

Mad Ferret Band

Malavita!

Panda and The Moniums

State of Satta

Spectrum 360:

Gammer

Gladde Paling ft. MC Parsa

Hixxy

Multiplex

My Bad Sister

Russian Village Boys

Shosh

Spongebob Squarewave

Spyro

Venjent

Foggers Mill:

Dr Beatroot

Gamma Rave

Hawkeye & Hoe

Jolly Rotter

Karl Phillips and The Rejects

Maroon Town

Monkey Bizzle

Muddy Summers and The Dirty Field Whores

Sublifter

Hidden Woods:

Arthi

Brighter Days

Izco B2B Felixcw w/ Reeko & S.I

Samtheman B2B Cuppa Sounds

Brockie B2B Uncle Dugs ft. MC Det

Club Glow

Borai/Denham Audio//L Major/Mani Festo

Dr Dubplate B2B Jossy Mitsu B2B Mia Koden

Katy B

Keyrah

Main Phase B2B Frazer Ray

Mala ft. Pokes

Nikki Nair B2B DJ ADHD

Yung Singh

Tangled Roots:

Aries (Jungle set)

Reggae Roast ft. Ragga Twins

Sexy Lady Massive: Missy P, VXRGO, Selecta Cee & Obedeya

Sisters In Dub

Vibronics

Tribe of Frog:

Aardvarkk

Alex

Dickster

Divination

Dr.G

Ebru Al

Lorraine

Nikki S

OOOD

Render

Spirit Architect

Supermodule

Xenoben

Saturday 10 August 2024

Soft Play at The Wardrobe, Leeds. Pucture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Grand Central:

Gentleman’s Dub Club

Greentea Peng

Harry Mack

Marc Rebillet

Meute

Pete & Bas

Soft Play

Origin:

4am Kru

A.M.C and Phantom

Andromedik

Break ft. MC GQ

DJ EZ

Critical Soundsystem: Kasra B2B Enei B2B Particle ft. MC GQ

My-R & The Ragga Twins

Sherelle

Simula

Sota ft. Comma Dee

Engine House:

Asian Dub Foundation

De Staat

Dream Wife

Ed Cox & E-Coli

Flogging Molly

Mellowmatic

Mezerg

Opus Kink

The Scratch

Zenith:

Calibre ft. SP:MC

DJ Rap B2B Ray Keith

Ella Knight B2B Arlo

Emerald

I Jordan

Kettama

Ross from Friends presents Bubble Love

Wrong Side of The Tracks:

Black Sun Empire ft. Lowqui

Bullet Tooth B2B Oldboy

DJ Jackum B2B Efan

LU.RE

Mrs Magoo

OKO

Oppidan

Pola & Bryson ft. Carasel

QZB

Silva Bumpa

Sofa Selectors (DLR, Molecular, Sweetpea, Hollie May and MC Gusto)

Nexus:

Dr Meaker

Everyone You Know

Killowen

Lava La Rue

Monster Florence

Oneda

This Is Inja

Venbee

Hangar 161:

8 Kalacas

China Shop Bull

Dissident Noize Factory

Fidget and The Twitchers

Good Cop

Last Tree Squad

Phat Problem

Redeemon

Shelf Lives

Shooting Daggers

Tokky Horror

Wonk Unit

The Fools Leap:

Big Band of Boom

Big Red Ass

Chainska Brassika

DJ Chris Tofu

Dirty Cash

Flash Bang Brass

Fulu

Mischa & His Merry Men

Mr Tea & The Minions

New Car Smell

The Midnight Zu

Spectrum 360:

Bish

Bugwell

D.A.V.E The Drummer

Fish56Octagon

Mat Weasel Busters B2B B.UNQ!

Nathan X

Neika

Samuria Breaks

Sozlad Takeover ft. Nymfro, DJ Angel Slice, Girldick, Cutmesum.Flac, Mollie Rush and Filthy Gorgeous

Foggers Mill:

Billy In The Lowground

Jim Jones All Stars

Jimmy Hillbillies

Jump Jump Joan

May Contain Nuts

Oh! Gunquit

Some Dogs

The Lagan

Wheel of Four Tunes

Hidden Woods

David Rodigan vs Mungo’s Hi Fi

Boomtown Exhibition Clash

Deep Medi Muski

Coki B2B Kahn

Joker B2B Sir Spyro (hosted by Footsie, Manga Saint Hilaire and Who Knew)

Dub-Stuy

Dubkasm

Johnny Osbourne

Mungo’s Hi-Fi Presents The Shutdown ft. Charlie P and Aziza Jaye

O.B.F X Iration Steppas

Selecta J-Man ft. Rider Shafique Tangled Roots:

Aziza Jaye

Chicha Morada

Greentea Selecta

Hiphoppapotamus

Joe Armon-Jones

Lionpulse & Sinai Sound ft. Rider Shafique

Mr Fitz

Tribe of Frog:

Avan 7

Banyan

Freckles

Ikon

Mailise

Minali

Pieman

Psibindi

Purple Shapes

Starlab

Topaz

Tristan

Zephirus Kane

Sunday 11 August 2024

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley is just one of the many acts set to perform this week at Boomtown 2024, which kicks off on August 7 2024. | Getty Images

Grand Central:

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Dutty Moonshine Big Band

Earth Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay

Fat Freddy’s Drop

Folamour

Protoje & The Indiggnation

Origin:

10 Years of Jungle Cakes

Ed Solo B2B Deekline B2B Benny Page B2B Serial Killaz ft. Navigator, MC Sye, Kaya Fyah, Horseman and Doktor

Bou

Friction and Lingustics

Gardna

Kara

Koven

Pendulum (DJ set)

Engine House:

47 Soul

Beans On Toast

Dizraeli

Henge

Sambroso All Stars: The Buena Vista

The Big Boomtown Barn Dance ft. Cut A Shine

Zenith:

Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa

Horse Meat Disco

Wrong Side of The Tracks:

Aries ft. Navigator

Document One

Ruffneck Ting Takeover

Dazee B2B K-Jah B2B Euphonique fr. Jakes

DJ Rap

Favio & Grooverider

Kenny Ken B2B DJ SS

Nookie B2B The Pedge

Ray Keith B2B Bladerunner B2B Critical Impact B2B T>I ft MC’s Carasel, Iffy, MC Five Alive, MC Juiceman, Navigator and Y-Zer

Nexus:

Children of Zeus

D Double E

Dirty Dike

EV

Leaf Dog and BVA

Priya Ragu

Hangar 161:

Brigantes

Bruise Control

Faintest Idea

Gen and The Degenerates

Inner Terrestrials

Pizzatramp

Pussyliquor

Riskee and The Ridicule

Sonic Boom Six

The Sporadics

The Fools Leap:

Message from The Ravens

Old Baby Mackerel

She’s Got Brass

Spoink

Stone Cold Hustle

The Balkanoes

Toxic Frogs

Yoko Pwno

Spectrum 360:

Jungletekmafia Takeover ft. Matt Scratch, T-Menace, Roland K & Slinks

Mandidextrous Closing Classics Set

New Kicks On The Block Takeover: Amen4Tekno ft. Darth Leng, Dwaine Whyte, Riguana, Baitman Swell and Soundchecka

Tanukichi

Vandal

Foggers Mill:

Dutty Deeds Collective

Heather Apostles

Pronghorn

Toby Spin

Whistling Treason

Hidden Woods:

Bakey B2B Brekka

Champion B2B Bushbaby ft. Killa P

Coco Bryce ft. Navigator

Conducta

Samurai Breaks B2B Napes

Soul Mass Transit System

Y U QT

Yemz B2B Fliss Mayo

Tangled Roots:

Kelvin 373 (Jungle set)

Lionpulse X Sinai

Little Lion Sound & Brother Culture

Mother Dubber

Prince Fatty and Horseman

Tribe of Frog:

Flibbertigibbet

Jakkar

James West

Journeyom

Khromata

Miss Tekix

Psychosonic

Sabretooth

Thallom

What items are prohibited to bring to Boomtown 2024?

Once again, the usual suspects appear on the prohibited items list for Boomtown 2024. Those who need to bring medication to the festival will need to declare it during entry, as there will be bag searches taking place on site.

Drugs including “legal highs”

Animals (except assistance dogs - to be declared in advance)

Knives (including locking knives)

Sound systems

Glass bottles (EXCLUDING make-up and perfume)

Fireworks and explosives (including flares)

BBQs

Smoke and gas canisters

Air horns

Weapons or potential weapons

Laser devices

Unofficial drones and UAVs

Sky lanterns

Paraffin lamps and candles

Generators

Chemical toilets (except where fixed within live in vehicles),

Unofficial hi-visibility clothing/tabards

Open bottles of any kind of liquid that can be consumed

E-scooters.

How easy is it to get to Boomtown 2024?

Shuttle buses will be in service from Winchester Train Station, running across the duration of the festival (Wednesday - Sunday), which organisers have stated is the best way to get to this year’s festival.

The National Express will also be running a coach service from 50 different locations to the gates of Boomtown this year, which can be bought through the Boomtown 2024 website, and includes free entry into the site on Wednesday August 7 2024.

Those looking to drive, however, will require a car parking pass if they plan on bringing a vehicle to the festival, which are also for sale through the Boomtown 2024 website.

What is the weather forecast for Boomtown 2024?

It’s set to be a real mixed bag in Winchester for Boomtown 2024 this year; that’s according to the Met Office, who in their long-range forecast have stated “Sunny spells, showers and freshening winds on Wednesday. Staying breezy on Thursday, with patchy rain spreading east. Rain clearing Friday to be replaced with sunny spells.”

“The greatest chance of any settled weather is more likely in the south and east, however, there may still be periods of wet, thundery, or unsettled weather here at times. There is a reasonable possibility of temperatures in the south exceeding the seasonal average, potentially accompanied by brief hot spells.”

Weather forecast day-by-day for Boomtown 2024

August 7 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (22°c)

August 8 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (22°c)

August 9 2024: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. (24°c)

August 10: 2024: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. (22°c)

August 11 2024: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. (22°c)

Are you heading to Boomtown 2024 and have tips you’d like to share with those heading along for the first time? Any early highlights since the full line up has been revealed? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or by emailing the writer.