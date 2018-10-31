BONFIRE NIGHT 2018: Where you can attend bonfire and fireworks shows around Lancashire including Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, and Leyland

Lancashire is getting the Guys at the ready as another round of bonfires and fireworks displays are getting ready to light the skies around the county.

Blackpool

Alyssia Onwuyali with a sparkler at Kirkham Cricket Club

Blackpool cricket club hosts its annual firework extravaganza once again on Sunday November 4 at Stanley Park, Blackpool. There will be a small funfair, stalls, facepainters, music and other activities. Food outlets and temporary bars will also be there to make your evening.

Price: Adults and Children £5 (under fives free with paying adult) family ticket £15 includes two adults and two children

No advance tickets, pay on gate

Gates open from 4pm Bonfire lit - 6pm, Fireworks from 7pm

The roads in yellow will be closed ahead of Friday's fireworks display at Astley Park, Chorley

http://blackpoolcricket.co.uk/en/events/fireworks-display

Burnley

Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Burnley annual bonfire

On Saturday, November 2, 2018 there will be fairground rides and the club's bar and tearoom will be open along with a range of other hot food outlets.

Tickets are £3 for adults, £2 for children and a family ticket costs £8. You can pay on the gate. Gates at the club open at 5-15pm and the fire will be lit at 6-30pm followed by a fireworks display at 7-30pm.

Chorley

Chorley Council has organised its annual free fireworks display at Astley Park for Friday, starting at 6.30pm. Parking is free after 5pm across all town centre car parks which are expected to be busy. The council is advising motorists to use the Park Road or Queens Road entrances to Astley Park as there will be restrictions on Hallgate and in Astley Village.

Duxbury Park bonfire and fireworks display returns on Saturday from 6pm, hosted by the Red Bank Scout Group. There is free entry but donations can be given.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Training Centre in Euxton is hosting its charity bonfire and fireworks evening on Monday with funds raised going to the Firefighters Charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Chorley and Age UK Lancashire.

Fylde

Lytham Round Table Fireworks display

Everyone is invited to the Lytham Round Table Charity Fireworks Spectacular on Monday November 5 at Fylde Rugby Club.

There will be a Fairground, Bouncy Castle, Food Stall & The Rugby Club Bar will be open.

This display is put on by the Lytham Round Table and is the main fund-raiser in the year. The proceeds over cost go to charitable and good causes in the local community.

Price: £3.50, family ticket £12 for family of four. Advanced tickets £2.50 available at the rugby club

Gates open from 6.30pm with fireworks at 7.30pm

Lancaster

Lancaster's annual fireworks show returns from Market Square on both Friday and Saturday evening.

www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/news/lancaster-fireworks-spectacular

Ribble Valley

Clitheroe Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks



All welcome for the 2018 Clitheroe Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks display on Friday November 2 Family-friendly event to be held at the club in Chatburn Road, Clitheroe

Tickets* are available in advance only and are priced Adult £5, Children £2 (must be supervised by an adult) Family £10 includes two adults,two children. Gates open from 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm fireworks at 7.30pm

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks

The Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display is organised jointly by Clitheroe Rotary Club, Ribblesdale Rotary Club, Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Round Table and Clitheroe Lions Club. Proceeds to charity on November 3

Price Adults £5, Children £2, Family ticket £10 Under three: free. Gates open from 6pm Bonfire lit from 6.30pm Where: Clitheroe Castle Field

South Ribble

Huntley’s Bonfire Night and firework display

Huntley’s host annual Bonfire night celebration with fairground food stalls and fireworks on November 5 at Huntley’s Country Store, Samlesbury.

Prices: £5 adults and £4 for children, Under three go free. Free park and ride at BAE. Gates open from 4pm, Bonfire lit at 6pm, Fireworks after 7pm

www.huntleys.co.uk/bonfirenight

Penwortham Firework Display

Penwortham Town council is hosting its free annual firework display on November 5 at Pear Tree Park, Middleforth Green, Penwortham.Fairground starts at 6.30pm, firework display at 7.30pm For more details contact Penwortham Town Council at 01772 750533

Penwortham Town Football Club bonfire

Penwortham Town Football Club, hosting their free bonfire at Vernon Carus Sports Club in Factory Lane this year on November 3. It is a free event.

Leyland Round Table bonfire on Worden Park

Leyland Round Table host the annual bonfire and fireworks display at Worden Park on Monday November 5. Also includes a fairground and food. Tickets available from local schools and shops and Leyland Town Hall.

Price £3, £5 on the night, £3 in advance. Under 5s are free. Gates open 5.30pm, the bonfire is lit between 6.15pm and 6.45pm, with the display between 7.15pm and 8pm.

Gregson Green’s Bonfire and Firework Display

This year’s event takes place on November 3 at Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston.This year there will be fairground rides for young children. Price adults £4, £2 for children Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6.15pm, firework display 7pm.

West Lancashire

Ormskirk Cricket Club is holding a bonfire and fireworks show from 5pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

Wyre

Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza at Marine Hall

Wyre Council with Fleetwood Rotary Club, Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Regenda host this annual community event on Monday November 5 at the Marine Hall Gardens. It is free to attend, however donations are encouraged Gates open at 5.30pm with live entertainment, fireworks display at 7.30pm.

www.visitfleetwood.info/recreation-entertainment/events-featured/fireworks-extravaganza-in-fleetwood

Poulton Bonfire and Firework Display

Poulton Rotary Club host their annual charity bonfire and fireworks display on Sunday November 4 at Cottam Hall Fields. As well as the bonfire there’s a fantastic fireworks display, and a safe night out for all the family.

Price is adults £5, children £3, Family saver children £15. Gates open from 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks 7.30pm.

www.visitpoulton-le-fylde.co.uk/recreation-entertainment/events-featured/bonfire-firework-display

Garstang and District Lions Bonfire Spectacular

In Garstang the annual event is organised by Garstang Lions Club with a large bonfire and professionally organised fireworks display set to music. This year it takes place on Saturday November 3. The very popular Garstang bonfire and fireworks display takes place at the picnic area of the High Street car park on the banks of the River Wyre, the bonfire being on the town bank of the river and the fireworks display launched from the Bonds with Barnacre side of the river.

Price: Over 16 £4, children £2, pre-school children free. Bonfire lit 7pm, firework display, 7.30pm

Preston

A charity bonfire and fireworks evening is coming to Gregson Green, Hoghton, on Saturday from 5.30pm with a fireworks show at 7pm. Adult tickets £4 and children £2.

Preston Grasshoppers RUFC is once again holding its annul fireworks and funfair evening on Monday from 6pm, with fireworks at 8pm. Tickets are required.