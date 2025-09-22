Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is nearly over - but when will the final episodes be served? 🚨🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is nearly over - if you can believe it.

Just a couple of episodes are left in the k-drama.

But what have fans said about the length of the season?

Netflix will be serving up the final two episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty in just a few days. The menu is almost complete and the last course is being prepared as we speak.

One of the big k-drama hits of the summer, the show continues to top the streaming service’s global charts for non-english programmes. It will have a slightly shorter run than fans might have been expecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the show conclude? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty are left?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty | Netflix

For regular viewers of Korean dramas, they might have been expecting the show would have a bit of a longer run. Traditionally, shows from South Korea have had 16 episode seasons, although there has been a shift recently in some cases.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is set to have just 12 episodes, it has been confirmed. The last two episodes - 11 and 12 - will land on Netflix this weekend (September 27 and 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fans raise concerns about length

Over on Reddit’s K-drama forum, fans have been debating the length of the summer hit’s season. Viewers are torn over whether it should be ending this weekend or if it should have 16 episodes - as has been traditional.

One user wrote: “I understand having 12 episodes is the new trend but the makers should have gone for 16. There’s only 4 episodes left and no romance between the leads. The king has some feelings for her but ji yeong still considers him as a tyrant. And yeah they had an accidental kiss but then later that was never acknowledged. Episode 9 is going to fully revolve around the 3rd task so there really is 3 episodes remaining to show their love.

“Also I really really want the king to go to the future with ji yeong and I want to see how amazed he is after looking at modern day South Korea. One of the highlights of the show is the king’s expression when he’s eating food, so it would be really nice to see him enjoy modern day cuisines.”

Another countered: “I don't know, sometimes it's finding that right balance between 12 and 16 episodes. When dramas do really well, you go, wish it was longer, when they do terrible, complaints start about being too long…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan added: “The fact that many of us think it should have been 16 episodes is testament to one of the show's strengths, which is the editing. Rarely do you see a kdrama without any single filler scene. The director did a superb job with the editing.”

One wrote: “I too would love 16 episodes, or even a season 2 if the king goes to the modern world. I want to see how he would adapt!”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.