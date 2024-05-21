Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Blackpool is aiming for another massive Illuminations Switch-On party after the event attracted a record crowd of 80,000 people last year.

Tourism chiefs have revealed the Switch-On will once more be free and held on the iconic Tower Festival Headland. Hits Radio - part of Bauer Media which broadcasts across the UK - has been brought in to work alongside VisitBlackpool to stage the event with this year's Switch-On star set to be announced in the coming weeks.



80,000 people attended Blackpool Illuminations Switch On in 2023 (picture by Gregg Wolstenholme)

Last year Sophie Ellis-Bextor - whose hit Murder of the Dancefloor enjoyed renewed success after featuring in the film Saltuburn - pulled the famous switch in front of a crowd of 80,000 people. It was the first time the Switch-On had returned to an outdoor venue after being forced inside for three years by restrictions due to the pandemic.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Last year’s Switch-On was just fantastic, we had an incredible number of residents and visitors attending, and I am really proud that this year will again be a free event for everyone to enjoy.

"Switch-On night is one of the biggest nights in our events calendar and I am delighted to announce our partnership with Bauer Media and one of their leading brands, Hits Radio. I am sure the Hits Radio team will bring the party atmosphere to create another memorable night in Blackpool.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed on the Tower Festival Headland before pulling the switch to trigger four months of Illuminations. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

This year’s show will start with a Blackpool Introduces session featuring some of the best of Blackpool’s local music talent. That will be followed by the main event, a two-hour show hosted by Hits Radio and featuring a line-up of some top music talent before the famous switch is pulled. The Illuminations will once more shine for four months until January 5, 2025.

Jonathan Breeze, North West regional sales director for Bauer Media Group, said: “We’re so pleased to be partnering with VisitBlackpool for this year’s Illuminations switch-on. It’s one of the UK’s most iconic annual events and loved by both our presenters and listeners. We’ve already got some exciting plans to bring Hits Radio to life in Blackpool and we’re looking forward to working with VisitBlackpool to deliver something fantastic.”