Motorists faced delays on the motorway and a protestor threatened to delay the opening of Sunday’s (August 10) event, but that didn’t stop Air Show attendees from enjoying displays from some of the world’s top military and civilian aircrafts.
The flying displays started at around 2.00pm, with RAF Typhoon fleet kicking off the action, followed by the iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Several other amazing aviation teams continued the fun - including the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers - before the world-famous Red Arrows concluded the event.
Take a look at the brilliant photos below to see just how incredible the final day of the Blackpool Air Show was.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.