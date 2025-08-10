21 astounding pictures of Blackpool Air Show 2025 as Red Arrows dazzle with finale

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Aug 2025

The Blackpool Air Show 2025 concluded on Sunday with a breathtaking performance by the Red Arrows, wowing thousands of spectators. Discover the incredible photos showcasing the event's highlights.

Motorists faced delays on the motorway and a protestor threatened to delay the opening of Sunday’s (August 10) event, but that didn’t stop Air Show attendees from enjoying displays from some of the world’s top military and civilian aircrafts.

The flying displays started at around 2.00pm, with RAF Typhoon fleet kicking off the action, followed by the iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Several other amazing aviation teams continued the fun - including the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers - before the world-famous Red Arrows concluded the event.

Take a look at the brilliant photos below to see just how incredible the final day of the Blackpool Air Show was.

Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025.

1. Blackpool Air Show 2025

Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

