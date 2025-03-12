BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Acts & headliners in full including Mumford & Sons, Jorja Smith & Tate McRae

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 11:39 BST
Discover the latest line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025, featuring Mumford and Sons, Jade Thirlwall, Tate McRae, and other top artists.

The line-up for the final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend has been revealed, with Mumford and Sons, Jade Thirlwall, Tate McRae and Flo joining dozens of incredible artists.

Radio 1 revealed on Tuesday (March 11) that Aitch, AJ Tracey, Inhaler and Wolf Alice will be performing on Saturday, May 24. BRIT winner Sam Fender will headline the Main Stage, with Myles Smith, Tom Odell and Blossoms also playing on Saturday. Tom Grennan Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats will kick off the three-day music spectacular, performing on Friday, May 23.

Now, Sunday’s biggest acts have been revealed with JADE, Flo, Tate McRae, Self Esteem and Jorja Smith joining the previously announced Lola Young and Wet Leg. Mumford & Sons will be the headline act for the festival’s final day.

Taking place in Sefton Park from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, the huge festival brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • James Hype
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Confidence Man
  • D.O.D
  • Jazzy
  • Katy B
  • Nia Archives
  • Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Kettama
  • Martha
  • Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Crawlers
  • Esme Emerson
  • JayaHadADream
  • Leonie Biney
  • Tonia
Sam Fenderplaceholder image
Sam Fender | Niall Lea

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
  • Artemas
  • Good Neighbours
  • Inhaler
  • Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Charlotte Plank
  • Connor Coates
  • Danny Howard
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Erin LeCount
  • Jetta
  • KOJ
  • Liang Lawrence
  • LUVCAT
  • Mackenzy Mackay
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Superlate

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Jorja Smith
  • Lola Young
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Tate McRae
  • Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • FLO
  • JADE
  • Joy Crookes
  • Self Esteem
  • South Arcade

Radio 1 Dance

  • Charlie Tee
  • ESSEL
  • Jeremiah Asiamah
  • Martha
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • aimei 媚
  • Courting
  • Dirty Nice
  • Fat Dog
  • Keyside
  • Le Boom
  • PaisleighB
  • Pixey

More big names to be announced. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm on Thursday March 13 and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket Full details here.

