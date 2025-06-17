Bake Off: The Professionals is welcoming back some favourites to host the latest season 😍

Bake Off: The Professionals continues this week.

The chefs face having to recreate Benoit Blin's Le Café Crème.

But who are the hosts and contestants this year?

The temperature will be turned up another notch in the Bake Off kitchen this week. The remaining teams of pastry chefs face having to recreate one of Benoit Blin’s own dishes.

A spin-off of Great British Bake Off, it is now in its 10th series and continues to call Channel 4 home. Audiences have already been treated to spectacular Japanese zen gardens and other amazing creations.

But who is on hosting duty for the show this year? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Bake Off: The Professionals this week?

The preview for tonight’s (June 17) episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The teams are challenged to recreate Benoit Blin's Le Café Crème, a dessert he has made at Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons for the past 30 years.

“But to make it even harder, they have no recipe to follow. After this, they create a deceptive gardening-themed illusion showpiece that hides a vegetable cake-inspired dessert to serve 24.”

Which teams are in Bake Off: The Professionals series 10?

Announced before the start of the show, the line-up include teams of two pastry chefs from the following establishments:

Marriott International - Dushantha and Dominic

The Pony, Chew Valley - Harry and Jim

Lexington - Kitty and Yui

Vacherin - Erycsson and Jamie

Crumbs & Doilies - Dane and Sally

Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill - Saskia and Ashik

Capital City College – Westminster - Steve and Ian

Ladurée - Amira and Charlotte

Corinthia London - Kristin and Kylie

Hotel Café Royal - Aarran and Reece

The Ned - Darian and Yadira

Amun & Abbie - Amun and Abbie

Who are the hosts on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Bake-Off: The Professionals hosts and judges: (L-R) Ellie Taylor, Liam Charles, Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin | Channel 4

Unlike the judges, the hosts of the show have changed a lot of the 10 series so far. Over the years the likes of Tom Kerridge, Angus Deayton and Tom Allen have presented the show.

For series 10, former Great British Bake Off contestant and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles and comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor will be on presenting duties. They have hosted it together since series eight - with Liam first becoming a host on the show in series three.

Liam said: “I feel like the chemistry between myself, Cherish, Benoit, and latterly Ellie, just gets better and better the more time we spend with each other. I also think the challenges have got a lot harder.

“I know that’s a bit rich coming from me, who can’t do most of the challenges, but they seem to me to have got more difficult as the years have passed. The chefs are using a lot of cool new techniques as well. I think the show has just become a little more slick as time has gone by.”

Who are the judges on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Bake Off: The Professionals judge Cherish Finden | Channel 4/ Laura Palmer

It will be a pair of familiar faces on judging duty for the 10th series of Bake-Off: The Professionals. Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are returning to cast an expert eye, and several thousand expert tastebuds, over the contestants' creations.

Blin is best known as the Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. He said: “What I’ve really noticed is that the gap between the strongest and weakest teams has narrowed so much. And when you reach the second or third stage of the competition, you see the teams are all really close together. I think now all the teams really understand what the competition is all about, so they prepare a little better.”

Finden is formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel. Speaking ahead of series 10, she added: “Hitting our 10th anniversary is like pulling a perfectly risen soufflé out of the oven – pure joy and satisfaction. Every series brings fresh talent, new surprises, and breathtaking creations.

“It is amazing to see how they evolve. I’m honoured to still be part of this journey and continue to inspire and challenge the best pastry in the industry.”

Both Blin and Finden have been judges on the show since it began back in 2016 on BBC Two - when it was originally called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème. The duo have judged on all 10 series, including the one airing in 2025.

