Aslan arrives in Blackpool ahead of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe shows

The iconic character Aslan has arrived in Lancashire for the West End smash-hit production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Aslan from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. | National World

To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the publication of C.S. Lewis novel, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is currently part way through a huge UK tour.

Next up on the show’s tour list is Blackpool with the iconic musical performing at the Winter Gardens Opera House between Tuesday, July 29 and Saturday, August 2.

Whether you already have your tickets secured or need a push to purchase them at last, below is everything you need to know about The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’s stay in Blackpool....

What can we expect from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?

The nation’s favourite novel, first published in 1950, will come to life on stage in this spectacular production which is guaranteed to delight all ages.

Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway landwhere they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love.

You will also be treated to the fabulous sight of Aslan

A closer look at Aslan | National World

Who are the cast?

Award-winning Katy Stephens , whose extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company with whom she is an Associate Artist will play The White Witch, as well as Mrs Macready.

Katy, who was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for theRSC’s Histories Cycle said: “The role of Her Imperial Majesty Jadis, Queen of Narnia in this thrilling stage version of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is something I can’t wait to play. The thought of casting a spell over Narnia to make it always winter but never Christmas is simply tantalising. Let the magic begin!’

Playing the Pevensie Children are: Joanna Adaranas Susan, Jesse Dunbaras Peter, Kudzai Mangombeas Lucy and Bunmi Osadoloras Edmund.

The original cast playing the Pevensie children. | submit

The cast is completed by: Archie Combe (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin), Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing), Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel),Oliver Magor(Onstage Swing),JB Maya(Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini(Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe(Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer), Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.

Can I still get tickets for the Blackpool shows?

Yes, tickets are available for all five evening shows (Tuesday-Saturday) and all three matinees (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday).

Prices range from £15 to £56.40 depending on the chosen seat.

You can purchase them online here or call 0844 770 0593.

The Winter Gardens Box Office is also located on Church Street and is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.

What has been said about the UK tour?

Producer Chris Harpersaid: “We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: “I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

Who are the creatives behind the new production?

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Original Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Original Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Fight Director is Jonathan Holby, the Illusionistis Chris Fisher, the Musical Director is Ben Goddard, the Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz.

The Associate Director is Pip Minnithorpe, the Associate Lighting Designer is Emily Irish, the Associate Direcor and Associate Puppetry Director is Oliver Grant, Associate Magic and Illusions is by Spooky Nyman, the Associate Fight Director is Owain Gwynn, the Associate Movement Director is Jasmin Colangelo, the Production Manager is Phoebe Bathand the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.