WATCH: First of its kind ice cream festival is coming to Garstang

Yes, you read that correctly! An ice cream festival is coming to town in what appears to be a first of its kind festival for the red rose county.

And Garstang Ice Cream Festival will be “bringing something different to town”, so says festival organisers from the Independent Garstang Traders (IGT), with businesses from across the country showing interest in visiting the town this summer.

Garstang Ice Cream Festival is coming to town.

More than 6,000 people are interested in the event according to chairman of the IGT, Luke Pollard, who added: “It’s something new and a bit different and will act as a big boost for the local economy.

“We’ve already had people from all over the country getting in touch that are planning their visits.

“It’s going to be a great advert for Garstang and we hope that will become something that will be fixed on the calendar for years to come.”

The ice cream jamboree is the latest local festival put together by the Independent Garstang Traders, the economic body behind the likes of the Garstang Victorian Festival and the upcoming Easter Bonnets and Bunnies trail.

Ice cream flavoured rock made especially for the festival.

As part of the festival, limited edition ice cream flavoured rock has been created, on sale at Sweets of Garstang in High Street.

A number of free competitions are taking place on the day, including best shop window displays and best decorated bollard.

A spokesman for the Independent Garstang Traders said: “Bringing together local ice cream makers and more artisan ice cream specialists, the Garstang Ice Cream Festival will have something for everyone including vegan and dairy free ice creams and sorbets.

“With family fun and more traditional entertainment centred around Garstang’s historic High Street, the festival will be an opportunity for Garstang to showcase all it has to offer, including its riverside walks and it’s unique and independent shops and businesses.”

Details of the festival.

Festival organisers have also confirmed that nut free, dairy free, gluten free and vegan ice cream will be available for those with allergies.

The festival is set to take place in the town on Sunday, July 15, from midday to 5pm.

Garstang’s High Street will be closed on the day.