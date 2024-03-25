Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-year-old Dominic, a Royal Northern College of Music student, gave an outstanding recital last September. He now returns with a new programme including Debussy's Clair de Lune and sonatas by Grieg and Haydn.

He’s popular in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and his performances have been described as 'assured and mature genuine musical appreciation'.

Braodcaster Dave Guest said: 'I've heard Dominic perform several times and have been greatly impressed. He has a wide repertoire of Styles which he performs with great skill.”

