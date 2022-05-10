World food and world music at Halton Mill this Sunday

First seen virtually at Halton Mill at the online concert in June 2021, Solana are coming to the Lancaster area in person on the north west leg of their ‘Mirage’ album tour.

Solana formed in 2012 in Valencia, Spain, and have since found a niche in Bristol’s lively music scene.

The five-piece band is renowned for a soaring originality that transcends the boundaries of any one style, taking their music towards something new and bold beyond classic folk conventions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A multi-textured cornucopia of sound… an intoxicating cocktail of rhythm, an infusion of dance and melody that is impossible to resist” (Outline magazine)

“They make my spice shelf look boring … an almost telepathic sense of rhythm and timing” (Folk Radio U.K.).

The band lineup includes Tamsin Elliott – flute, accordion, whistles, harp, voice; Rowan Elliott – violin, viola, effects, voice; JP Wolfgang – Spanish guitar, electric guitar, voice; Elio Arauz de Marcos – drums, percussion, voice; Henry Edmonds – double amp, electric bass, voice.

They’re at Halton Mill for a Sunday early afternoon concert, with a Middle Eastern lightly spiced stew provided, in

Solana are coming to Halton Mill this Sunday to perform.

the international spirit of the event, by Lancaster’s Global Village Cafe.

Global Village Cafe presents food designed, prepared, cooked and served by refugees to showcase their culinary heritage.

Lunch £8.50. Tickets £15 (standard) £10 (concessions) £5 (low waged) £20 (supporters)

The lunch is at 1.30pm followed by the concert at 2pm.