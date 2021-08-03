Wonderhall Festival Presents - Fylde rising artists to perform special gigs at Blackpool HMV

Kirkham singer songwriter Emily Rhodes

The record shop will turn music venue for two Saturdays in August, in a unique collaboration with Cuffe and Taylor's new Wonderhall Festival.

Wonderhall Presents will see Kirkham-based singer Emily Rhodes, who has supported a number of artists at Blackpool’s Bootleg Social, play at the store in Bank Hey Street on August 14.

HOL, 18, - aka Hollie Findlay from Thornton, released new single Bones last month. She will play on Saturday August 21.

HMV Manager Neil Carpenter said: “Without local musicians and rising talent we would have no music scene. Blackpool and the Fylde coast has an abundance of talent so it is great to work with WonderHall to support them.

“All the artists scheduled for WonderHall Presents have their own very unique style and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform.”

The gigs will start at 1pm

The six-day WonderHall festival takes place in the grounds of Lytham Hall from August 25 to Monday August 30.

HOL aka Hollie Findlay from Thornton released her debut album The Chapters last year

Director Peter Taylor said: “The entire entertainment industry has experienced the most horrendous 18 months and for those artists who rely on local gigs it has been devastating as they just haven’t been able to reach their audience in the same way.

“WonderHall Presents gives us the ideal opportunity to showcase those artists and help them reach an audience they wouldn’t ordinarily be exposed to.

“Live music is back and should be celebrated with every chance, so we are delighted to be partnering with HMV Blackpool to support these local performers.”

WonderHall will include headliners Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Russell Watson, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro and Marc Almond.

For more information go to www.wonderhall.co.ukWonderhall Line Up

Weds 25 August – Anne-Marie, HRVY, Gracey, Samantha Harvey

Thurs 26 August – UB40 feat Ali Campbell & Astro, Radio Riddler, SKAFACE

Fri 27 August – Tom Jones, The Brand New Heavies, AJ Brown

Sat 28 August – Marc Almond, Heaven 17, The Fizz, The Real Thing, Sonia, Hugh Cornwell, Steve Norman & The Sleevz, The Coustics, Touch The Pearl, DJ Fubar

Sun 29 August – Last Night of the Proms – Russell Watson, Emily Haigh, Mark Kingswood, The Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, Lytham Community Choir