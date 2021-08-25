Wonderhall Festival directors hail return of live entertainment to Lytham as Anne Marie kicks off six-day event this evening
It’s been way too long since Lancashire rocked a festival sound but tonight is the night for the opening of the inaugural Wonderhall Festival at Lytham Hall.
Festival director and co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor promotors Peter Taylor invited the Gazette for a sneak peek behind the scenes.
He said the team ‘could not wait’ to deliver live music again from a brand new venue and festival goers were in for a real treat over the next six nights.
Take a look at the set- up for the Wonderhall.
Line up
Wednesday: Anne Marie, Samantha Harvey, Hrvy, Gracey
Thursday: Ali Campbell’s UB40, Radio Riddler and Skarface
Friday: Tom Jones, AJ Brown and The Brand New Heavies
Saturday: Marc Almond, DJ Fubar, Sonia, Touch of Pearl, Steve Norman and The Sleevz, The Fizz, The Coustics, The Real Thing, Heaven 17, Hugh Cornwell
Sunday: Russell Watson, The Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, Mark Kingswood, Emily Haig, Lytham Community Choir
Monday: Jools Holland, Marisha Wallace, Ruby Turner, Lytham St Anne’s Shanty Crew, Eddi Reader and Louise Marshall