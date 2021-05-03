Who is Cassian Andor - the Alliance soldier and pilot who could be behind a Cleveleys film location this week
Cassian Jeron Andor, is the human male soldier, pilot and Intelligence officer from the 2016 epic movie Rogue One “A Star Wars Story” anthology film, the first in a new series of films that run alongside the core galactic saga.
Spoilers ahead
"Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion. And every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause I believed in.
"A cause that was worth it. Without that, we're lost. Everything we've done would have been for nothing. I couldn't face myself if I gave up now." - Cassian Andor
The film focused on side characters and brand new ones.
Andor, served under the codename Fulcrum, in the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars and then the Alliance to Restore the Republic during Operation Fracture and the Galactic Civil War.
He joined a Rebel mission to steal the plans of the Death Star, a superweapon built by the Galactic Empire.The mission to obtain the plans was a success, but Andor perished along with the rest of Rogue One.
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in late 2017 Disney and Lucasfilm were developing a live-action Star Wars television series for streaming service Disney+
One of those series was revealed to be a prequel to the film Rogue One, described as a spy thriller focused on the character Cassian Andor. Luna is reprising the role.
Showrunner, American screenwriter and filmaker Tony Gilroy is the man behind the 12-part spin-off, which is scheduled to air in 2022.
Acclaimed British production designer Luke Hull, who worked on Chernobyl, is also working on the project.