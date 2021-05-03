Who is Cassian Andor - the Alliance soldier and pilot who could be behind a Cleveleys film location this week

Rogue One A Star Wars Story

Spoilers ahead

"Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion. And every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause I believed in.

"A cause that was worth it. Without that, we're lost. Everything we've done would have been for nothing. I couldn't face myself if I gave up now." - Cassian Andor

Actress Genevieve OReilly will reprise the role of Mon Mothma, whom she played in Rogue One" in the new Disney + series.

The film focused on side characters and brand new ones.

Andor, served under the codename Fulcrum, in the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars and then the Alliance to Restore the Republic during Operation Fracture and the Galactic Civil War.

He joined a Rebel mission to steal the plans of the Death Star, a superweapon built by the Galactic Empire.The mission to obtain the plans was a success, but Andor perished along with the rest of Rogue One.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in late 2017 Disney and Lucasfilm were developing a live-action Star Wars television series for streaming service Disney+

One of those series was revealed to be a prequel to the film Rogue One, described as a spy thriller focused on the character Cassian Andor. Luna is reprising the role.

Showrunner, American screenwriter and filmaker Tony Gilroy is the man behind the 12-part spin-off, which is scheduled to air in 2022.