Preston’s first ‘Fight Night’ will be hosted at Smart Fit Arena on December 10 with all proceedings donated to the anti-knife crime charity.

The charity boxing event is looking for fighters, and no prior boxing experience is required to get involved as all professional training will be provided. The program designed to prepare boxers for the night will commence weekly from October 17.

Event organiser and founder of Love of the Glove, Jono Bowers 35, said: “Boxing is a full contact sport that takes a lot of training and dedication. The work we do with the boxers for the White Collar is predominantly fitness with a low level of boxing. Everyone who is in the ring is matched with someone of the exact same ability as themselves.”

Love of the Glove raise money throughout the country for various local charities.

However, more boxers are required for the night to go ahead, as the event will use profits from ticket sales to donate to The JJ Effect.

Jono said: “In life, there is no reward without risk, it’s something that everyone will be nervous about but everyone who does it speaks so highly of the event after. They do it and never look back.

"We’re raising money for really good charities that are only going to pay back into our communities. Knife crime is absolutely massive at the minute, especially in Preston, so if we can raise as much as possible for the JJ Effect, it could save one of our friends or family from getting involved in something like that. It’s more than worth doing.”

The charity boxing match is run by fight fanatics.

Love of the Glove, the popular white-collar boxing event, raises money across the country for various communities holding events every three months all involving amateur, volunteer boxers.

Jono said: “What we find with the smaller scale local charities is that they are usually the ones the communities like the best because they have that relationship directly with the people of the community. So it directly affects the towns we are working within. This time we have chosen the JJ Effect, so the money we will raise will go towards reducing anti-social behaviour and knife crime in Preston”

New boxers who take part in the event will sell tickets to their friends and family, and anyone who wants to watch ‘Fight Night’. Fighters will receive a £5.00 commission from ticket sales to go towards any of the equipment they need to compete. Money earned from the tickets will also be donated to the JJ Effect.

Both female and male volunteers over the age of 18 are invited to participate, with all training provided free of charge for the event.

The boxing event is looking for more fighters.

The event capacity is expected to sell out and there will be a memorabilia auction throughout the night that can include various items signed by famous fighters.

Jono said: “We are boxing fanatics, that’s why we’re there. But at the same time, we do want to make a massive difference within the community and help these charities. We can’t do it without the people who sign up for us.”

