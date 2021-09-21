When will Jason Donovan be coming to Blackpool Opera House with rescheduled Even More Good Reasons Tour?

Jason Donovan comes to Blackpool in November

Jason will hit the road for the 'Even More Good Reasons' tour in October and arrives in the resort on Wednesday November 17.

The show will be a collection of all his best hits Too Many Broken Hearts and Especially For You and will also include his favourite stage numbers from his musical career. It is his first live tour in five years.

Jason Donovan said: “I’m ecstatic the tour is finally underway. We’ve had to reschedule the dates a number of times, so to be actually making plans at last is really exciting.

"I literally can’t wait to get on the road again. My wife can’t wait for me to get on the road again either.

"Having lived through two productions, one as a producer (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), one as a performer (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) in recent months, I’m really aware of how difficult it has been for the live sector.

"I was always positive that once things started to move towards a sense of what we knew before, that people would naturally want to share in that experience of a live show once again.

"It has been overwhelming and emotional to see people celebrating life. I’d like to think that live shows are a bit of therapy out of the last 18 months. And it’s always great to revisit times when life was much simpler, so I hope people will come along and do just that."

When will Jason Donovan be performing at Blackpool Opera House?

November 17

How do I buy tickets for the Jason Donovan show in Blackpool?

Original tickets for the tour are still valid but there are still some available at https://jasondonovantour.tourlink.to/JDticketsJason Donovan's Even More Good Reasons Tour

Jason Donovan was right back in 1989 when he sang that there were “too many broken hearts in the world”, but the Australian superstar will be doing his very best to mend more than a few as he heads out on his brand new tour.

Jason’s tour was originally meant to take place in 2020 however, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Jason was forced to move all the dates to 2021/2022 . The tour is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of his hugely successful debut album Ten Good Reasons.

For Jason, nothing is more important than his fans – they have been with him since the beginning, through all the highs and lows. Jason also recognises that we live in nostalgic times – vintage hits and videos are now freely available for anyone to find online, which has helped not only to keep him in the hearts and minds of loyal, long standing fans, but introduce him to new generations too, especially after his appearance on BBC One’s Saturday night ratings juggernaut, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and more recently, on ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Jason’s 2016 tour, where he played not only his greatest hits but debut Ten Good Reasons in its entirety, was a massive success. But it’s not just about nostalgia – it’s about sharing those moments where, in a world of uncertainty, music can make you feel so “happy together”.

Thanks to his role as Scott Robinson in Australian daytime soap ‘Neighbours’, Jason Donovan was a regular fixture in millions of British homes, twice a day, five days a week and courtesy of his character’s on-screen romance with Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue – not to mention rumours that the pair were just as close once the cameras stopped rolling – Jason was soon a pinup for many teenagers. This year, Neighbours celebrated 35 years and superfan Scott Mills reunited Madge, Harold, Scott and Charlene together for the first time in 30 years in a Radio 2 special much to the delight of many fans.

Kylie and Jason’s fictional wedding as Scott and Charlene was watched by over 20 million viewers in the UK. Once Kylie departed the soap for her burgeoning singing career, it was only a matter of time before the talented Jason would also flex his vocal cords and head to the UK to work with the era-defining producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman, starting out with Top 5 smash Nothing Can Divide Us, perhaps an edgier, rockier sound than many were expecting. This was followed by the duet everyone was waiting for: Especially For You, with Kylie. The devoted duo were beaten to Christmas No.1 by Cliff Richard, but Especially For You did become the first chart-topper of 1989, staying there for three weeks and giving Jason his first Number 1 single.

Jason said: “Following on from the success of Neighbours, I was lucky that I had my first musical success during an era when pop music was so alive. Mullets, double denim and Jive Bunny aside, I was and am a massive fan of the 80s.