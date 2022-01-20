When does Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-open in 2022? Here's everything you need to know

When does Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-open?

It re-opens on Saturday, February 12. It's then open every Saturday and Sunday in February and March before opening fully at the beginning of April.

How much are tickets?

Are you ready for thrills and spills at Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

On Saturdays junior tickets (11 years and under) are from £35 and adult tickets (12 years +) are from £39 and on Sundays junior tickets are from £30 and adult tickets are from £36.

These prices are for pre-booked tickets and are cheaper than those bought on the day. You can book your tickets in advance here.

What time does the Pleasure Beach open and close?

It opens at 11am and closes at 5pm

The Big One is soon to be back up and running

How do I get there?

By road take junction 32 off the M6 onto the M55. Follow signs for Blackpool, South Shore (via Blackpool Airport) and then follow the brown tourist signs to Pleasure Beach.

Regular train services run to Blackpool North and direct to Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s own mainline station via Preston.

Where can I park?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has three car parks:

North Entrance, Balmoral Road, FY4 1HR (Main Car Park)

East Car Park, Bond Street, FY4 1BW

West Car Park, Ocean Boulevard, FY4 1PL

Where can I stay in Blackpool?

There are numerous hotels and bed and breakfasts along the promenade and in Blackpool. Here are some suggestions courtesy of Trip Advisor.

What attractions are there?

Some of the main attractions for thrill seekers include The Big One, Icon, Revolution, Infusion, The Big Dipper, Ice Blast and Avalanche. There are more than 15 family rides and loads of other attractions. To see a full list click here. There's also a host of shows and events on at the Pleasure Beach. Click here for more details.

When did Blackpool Pleasure Beach open?

It opened in 1896 and introduced its first wooden roller coaster, which was known as The Scenic Railway, in 1907.

How many visitors does the Pleasure Beach attract each year?

On average around 15million visitors a year.

What's been said?

Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We’re all so excited to open the park gates for the White Knuckle Weekends – they’re such a fantastic way to start the year as we welcome back all of our visitors, old and new, after the winter break.”