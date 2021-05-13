What's the most popular cocktail in Blackpool? We find out for World Cocktail Day, May 13

And the experienced mixologists at Bloom Bar on North Pier, in spirit of World Cocktail Day, showed just what it takes to make the perfect beverage, the resort's most requested ....the Pornstar Martini.

World Cocktail Day was created to mark the publication date of the first definition of a cocktail, on May 13, 1806.

The cast of North Pier's summer adult panto Aladdin and his Magic Ring soaked up the celebrations as they launched the production in style on a rather wet May afternoon at the end of the famous pier.

Mixologist at Bloom Bar Chris Davey serves up their most requested cocktail - the Pornstar Martini.

And experienced mixologist Chris Davey, was on hand and happy to shake up a glass of the passion fruit based cocktail, served with a little fizz to complete the special tipple.