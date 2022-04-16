What's on at Chorley Theatre this season from comedy to the classics

Just as summer starts, it is taking audiences to to Summer End, a retirement home where strange goings-on seem to be happening. Is there a mystery to solve or is elderly resident Emily just going mad? A comedy play from the writer of Rising Damp from Monday April 25 to Saturday 30 at 7.30pm

On Sunday April 10 the King of deadpan, Roy Walker joins his jovial son Phil Walker for an evening filled with comedy and life stories.

Best known as the host of ITV game show Catchphrase, Roy looks back at his career, including stints on The Comedians and Blankety Blank, and performs some of his favourite routines.

Chorley Theatre with new theatre space Picture by Paul Heyes at opening.

With contributions from his stand-up son Phil this is guaranteed to be a great night of laughter and memories.

Next up is comedy favourite Hayley Ellis. The sometime host of Manford’s Comedy Club, she's back with her full-length show The Invisible Mam, about her lockdown baby and takes place in Chorley Theatre’s new studio.

Through Chorley Theatre’s partnership with National Theatre Live, it’s also bringing some of the best theatre experiences in the world direct to the cinema screen. Presented 'as live' these shows have often sold out their runs so this is the next best way to see these productions.

The next three West End currently lined up include the Henry V on Sunday May 8 at 7pm

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power.

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, this exciting modern production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

Also from NT Live, Ralph Fiennes leads the cast in David Hare’s blazing account of the most powerful man in New York, a master manipulator whose legacy changed the city forever.

For forty uninterrupted years, Robert Moses exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created parks, bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors.

Faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become, will the weakness of democracy be exposed in the face of his charismatic conviction? Thursday May 26 at 7pm.

And NT Live will present Prima Facie on Thursday July 21at 7pm

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will make her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

And can you spare a bit of time to help behind the scenes?

A Chorley Theatre spokesman said: “If anyone would like to volunteer for front-of-house, set-building, etc please get in touch - or come to the theatre every Wednesday 10am-1pm when we'll be happy to meet you, show you around and get you involved.

“We have nearly cast our September musical Avenue Qbut still need one role to fill - Christmas Eve. We're looking for a singer with East Asian heritage aged 20-30s so if that's you or you know someone like that please get in touch. Thanks!”

More information at www.chorleytheatre.com