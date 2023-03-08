Wanted: Bell ringers for King Charles' Coronation in May
Throughout the country plans are being made to Ring for the King at the Coronation of King Charles III on 6 May 2023.
By Iain Lynn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Following the announcement of King Charles’ Coronation, the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers initiated an appeal to recruit more ringers to be trained in time to Ring for the King.
But what does it take to to become an accomplished bell-ringer?
We sent our reporter Kelvin Stuttard along to Blackburn Cathedral to find out, and you can watch his special video report above.