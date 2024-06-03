Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two lucky football super fans from Portsmouth got to watch the sold-out UEFA Champions League Final from the comfort of their own sofa, in a VIP box at Wembley.

What's more, Sarah Carter and her partner Mark Slaughter were joined on the couch by none other than Walkers ambassador and footballing legend, Gary Lineker, as part of the once-in-a-lifetime football experience. Talk about a night to remember.

They scored the money can’t buy prize after winning the snack brand’s ‘No Walkers, No Game’ competition, reminding fans that Walkers crisps are a must-have for the best footballing moments and rewarding those who were ready with their packet of Walkers crisps to scan the logo to enter during matchdays.

Sarah, aged 47, was stunned when Walkers arrived at her door to reveal that she had won and that she would be watching the match from her own sofa in a private pitch side VIP box on the big day.

Sarah Carter and her partner Mark Slaughterwith Gary Lineker.

She commented: “I literally couldn’t believe it. I’ve always dreamt of watching a final at Wembley, and who would have thought that tucking into a packet of Cheese & Onion Walkers is what would get me there. To sit on my own sofa in a box alongside Gary Linker – and obviously plenty of Walkers crisps – made it better than I could have even imagined. I’ll definitely struggle to top that viewing experience, so a big thank you to Walkers for making that happen!”

When asked why she chose her partner Mark, aged 48, to attend the incredible experience with her, she added: “Mark is a massive football fan – so it was only right that I brought him along with me for the occasion. He’s also been a rock to me over the last few months and I’m so pleased we got to do this together, he really deserves it.”

The mega move follows research which revealed Brits crown their sofa as the best place to watch the football and rank Gary Lineker as the pundit they would most like to watch the football with*.

