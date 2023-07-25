News you can trust since 1886
Top 9 brunch places to visit in Preston as voted by you

There was a time when a quick builder's brew and a sausage sarnie cut the mustard, nowadays however, our palates have become more selective.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST

Whether it's eggs benedict, potato and chorizo hash or even a tower of pancakes you’re after, Post readers have compiled a list of the best places in Preston to venture to for a brunch fix.

Take a look at 9 of the best.

Fancy a pancake stack? Check out one of the top 9 places for brunch in Preston as voted by our readers

1. Top 9 brunch places to visit in Preston

15 Miller Arcade, Preston PR1 2QY

15 Miller Arcade, Preston PR1 2QY

2. Rise

35 Market Street, Preston, PR1 2AR

35 Market Street, Preston, PR1 2AR

3. Cafune South American Cafe

13 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, PR1 3NA

13 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, PR1 3NA

4. Holy Grounds - Coffee and Doughnuts

13 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, PR1 3NA Photo: Google

