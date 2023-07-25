Top 9 brunch places to visit in Preston as voted by you
There was a time when a quick builder's brew and a sausage sarnie cut the mustard, nowadays however, our palates have become more selective.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST
Whether it's eggs benedict, potato and chorizo hash or even a tower of pancakes you’re after, Post readers have compiled a list of the best places in Preston to venture to for a brunch fix.
Take a look at 9 of the best.
Page 1 of 3