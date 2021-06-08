Tony Hadley to close milestone 40th anniversary tour with a grand night out at Blackpool Opera House

Tony Hadley has announced a 40th anniversary tour with a date at Blackpool Opera House

The 61-year-old pop icon is heading out on the road in 2022, four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet – who he left in 2017 following their 2009 reunion.

The singer will perform with his The Fabulous TH Band and they will play 36 dates across the UK, beginning on 1 March in Bexhill and closing with a mammoth show at the Blackpool Opera House on May 27.

Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

Spandau Ballet – also comprised of John Keeble, Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Martin Kemp – were at the forefront of the New Romantic movement in the 1980s and they topped the charts all over the globe with songs such as 'Through the Barricades', 'True' and 'Gold'.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands and orchestras and has released five solo LPs, including 2018's 'Talking to the Moon'.

Alongside his music career, not to mention his work in broadcasting on both radio and TV, Tony received an MBE in December 2019 in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Tony presents a live Sunday morning radio show on BBC 3 Counties Radio, and started a podcast & Youtube channel in July 2020 called ‘Stars Cars Guitars’ with Jim Cregan (award-winning rock guitarist, songwriter and producer) and Alex Dyke (veteran British broadcaster on the tv and radio).