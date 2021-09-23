Tony Hadley brings new tour show celebrating four decades in music to Blackpool Opera House in 2022 and here's how you can get tickets

Tony Hadley comes to Blackpool Opera House next year on May 27

Playing with a live orchestra, the concert arrives in the resort on May 27 2022 for a night at the Opera House.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Celebrating four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet the rescheduled tour will see the singer travel across the country in March and May 2022 with his ‘ The Fabulous TH Band’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will perform tracks from across his whole back catalogue, both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic “Through the Barricades”, the international number one “True”, and the unofficial London Olympics theme “Gold”.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands, and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

In 2018 Tony released his highly anticipated solo album ‘Talking To The Moon’, The album was incredibly well received and became BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week and the 1st single “Tonight Belongs To Us” was Single Of The Week.

Last year Tony released the brand new single ‘Obvious’, co-written with ‘Talking To The Moon’ Mick Lister.

Alongside his music career, not to mention his work in broadcasting on both radio and TV, Tony received an MBE in December 2019 in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Tony presents a live Sunday morning radio show on BBC 3 Counties Radio, and started a podcast & Youtube channel in July 2020 called ‘Stars Cars Guitars’ with Jim Cregan (award-winning rock guitarist, songwriter and producer) and Alex Dyke (veteran British broadcaster on the tv and radio).