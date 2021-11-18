Tim Minchen set to perform his Back Encore show at Blackpool's Opera House - what will he perform and are tickets still available?
Award-winning comedian, actor, and composer Tim Minchin will perform at the Opera House with his Back Encore show from 7.30pm on Saturday.
He will perform what was described as ‘old songs, new songs, **** you songs with a set list of material from all corners of Minchin’s eclectic – and often iconoclastic – repertoir’.
The show is sold out.
Born in Northampton and raised in Australia, the 46-year-old’s career got underway with a series of musical comedies.
More recently, he was the composer and lyricist for the Olivier Award-winning, Tony Award-winning, and Grammy Award-nominated Matilda the Musical.
