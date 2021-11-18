Tim Minchen set to perform his Back Encore show at Blackpool's Opera House - what will he perform and are tickets still available?

He will perform what was described as ‘old songs, new songs, **** you songs with a set list of material from all corners of Minchin’s eclectic – and often iconoclastic – repertoir’.

The show is sold out.

Born in Northampton and raised in Australia, the 46-year-old’s career got underway with a series of musical comedies.

Tim Minchin will perform in Blackpool this weekend

More recently, he was the composer and lyricist for the Olivier Award-winning, Tony Award-winning, and Grammy Award-nominated Matilda the Musical.