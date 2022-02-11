Tickets on sale now for Lancaster's Highest Point Festival

Highest Point Festival have just announced their headline acts Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs who will be joining Richard Ashcroft at the festival.

Across the three day festival, Highest Point have also announced that the headliners will be accompanied by the likes of Basement Jaxx, Sigala, Example, Brit Nominee Not3s, Low Steppa, as well as breakout stars Mae Muller and Mimi Webb.

There will also be appearances from Horse Meat Disco, SASASAS, Shy FX, Sub Focus, Turno, DJ & producer Emily Nash, Lancaster natives Lowes, Judge Jules, Luke Una, Charlie Tee and local hero Matt Thiss plus indie favourites Reverend and the Makers, The Lottery Winners, and The Sherlocks.

Highest Point Festival 2022 have announced their line up for this year's festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.

For a dose of nostalgia, Escape Classics, Mr Wilsons Second Liners, 80s V 90s and Funkademia will wow the crowds & festival favourites The Cuban Brothers will return once again this year, with their outrageous comedy performances.

During the festival, guests can expect to see the huge variety of artists across multiple stages whilst enjoying regional street food and craft beer on site.

New additions to the festival this year include the Not-tober beer hall, a new area of the festival which will feature an immersive bingo experience with rave intervals, dance-offs and audience participation, karaoke, drag acts & more. There will also be a new drinks masterclass area, a bigger stage area at The Woods, plus more bars and more toilets.

The next wave of tickets for the festival will go on sale today (Friday) at 9am and can be bought hereFull weekend tickets which will give attendees access across Thursday May 12, Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 2022 are available costing £135 for an adult, or £115 for a two-day ticket, granting access to the festival on Friday and Saturday.

Clean Bandit.

Individual day tickets are also set to go on sale, with Thursday tickets starting at £42.50, and Friday day and Saturday day tickets starting at £55 per person.

The setting for the festival could very well be one of the most beautiful event sites in the UK, with enchanting woodland, and breathtaking views over Morecambe Bay and the Lake District fells and mountains. The park is also home to Lancaster’s most iconic building, the Ashton Memorial, which dominates the city’s skyline at around 150 feet tall.

Jamie Scahill, co-founder of the festival said, "It was amazing to be able to host the festival last September after two years off, the crowd was amazing and we had such incredible feedback. Now we’re back to our usual festival weekend in May, and we have another huge line up heading for Lancaster. We can’t wait for the festival season to kick off!’

In 2021 the festival welcomed 35,000 ticket-holders for four days of fun-filled musical performances from some of the music industry’s biggest names, including indie icons James, Brit & Ivor Novello award winner Rag‘n’Bone Man, musical legend Rick Astley, chart star Becky Hill, Brit and MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter Ella Eyre, British electronic music band Clean Bandit, chart topping Rudimental, plus many more.