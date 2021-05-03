These were the scenes as 5,000 revellers packed Sefton Park to party at pilot music festival

Around 5,000 people packed into Sefton Park in Liverpool on Sunday for the outdoor gig which included performances from Blossoms, The Lathums and Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Pictures and videos showed people packed together, arms in the air, dancing to the music at the event which has been hailed as a milestone towards getting live events running again.

Everyone had to produce negative coronavirus tests to enter the event but did not have to wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules.

It is hoped that test events like this will pave the way for festivals and venues across the country to reopen for mass gatherings again.

After the event, headliners Blossoms tweeted: “That was unreal, we’re buzzin.”

1. Concert-goers enjoy a non-socially distanced outdoor live music event at Sefton Park on May 2, 2021 in Liverpool. Buy photo

2. The outdoor gig to 5000 people featured indie band Blossoms, The Lathums and Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu. Buy photo

3. The event is part of the national Events Research Programme, which will provide data on how events could be permitted to safely reopen as restrictions ease during the Covid-19 pandemic. Buy photo

4. Singer Tom Ogden of Blossoms performs at a non-socially distanced outdoor live music event. Buy photo