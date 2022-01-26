These are the Lancashire venues taking part in Independent Venue Week and the artists and bands performing

The annual week showcases hundreds of independent venues and their communities, across the UK. The initiative provides a huge spotlight on the grassroots ecosystem within the live music sector, which has experienced the toughest 18 months in its history.

The Director of Music at Arts Council England, Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, said: “As we move beyond lockdown and into a recovery phase, the importance of independent, grassroots music venues to the local and artistic communities they serve is greater than ever. Independent Venue Week is a vital ingredient in the success of our grassroots live music sector, showcasing our brilliant independent venues and artists across the country each year. Thanks to National Lottery funding and the players that make it possible, we’re delighted to be able to support Independent Venue Week and the grassroots venues and artists it supports.”