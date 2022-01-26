These are the Lancashire venues taking part in Independent Venue Week and the artists and bands performing
independent Venue week will take place across the UK from Monday, January 31, to Sunday, February 6 featuring a host of brilliant grassroots artists and bands.
The annual week showcases hundreds of independent venues and their communities, across the UK. The initiative provides a huge spotlight on the grassroots ecosystem within the live music sector, which has experienced the toughest 18 months in its history.
The Director of Music at Arts Council England, Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, said: “As we move beyond lockdown and into a recovery phase, the importance of independent, grassroots music venues to the local and artistic communities they serve is greater than ever. Independent Venue Week is a vital ingredient in the success of our grassroots live music sector, showcasing our brilliant independent venues and artists across the country each year. Thanks to National Lottery funding and the players that make it possible, we’re delighted to be able to support Independent Venue Week and the grassroots venues and artists it supports.”
Visit independentvenueweek.com for more details.
Here are the Lancashire venues taking part and the artists and bands performing:
PRESTON
The Ferrett - Fylde Road, Preston
Thursday, Feb 3 - The C33s
Saturday, Feb 5 - Ian McNabb
Sunday, Feb 6 - John Bramwell (I am Kloot)
BLACKPOOL
Bootleg social - Topping St, Blackpool
Monday, Jan 31 - CLT DRP
Wednesday, Feb 2 - False Advertising, The C33s
Sunday, Feb 6 - The Ks
Waterloo Music Bar - Waterloo Road, Blackpool
Friday, Feb 4 - Scarlet Rebels
LANCASTER
Kanteena - Brewery Lane, Lancaster
Friday, Feb 4 - By The Sea, Ivan Campo, The Fourth Colour
Saturday, Feb 5 - Independent Venue Week all dayer
Sunday, Feb 6 - Run Logan Run, Archipelago
Lancaster Library - Library Avenue, Lancaster
Sunday, Feb 6 - Bess Atwell
The Pub - China Street, Lancaster
Performance details here.
MORECAMBE
More Music - Devonshire Road, West End, Morecambe
Saturday, Feb 5 - Hyms for Robots all day event featuring Paddy Steer
Thanks for reading. Check out our subscription offers at the top of our homepage.