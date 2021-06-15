The show must go on Winter Gardens set to stage musical Six but forced to postpone numerous events again in wake of stage four delay

Cast of Six have vowed the show will go on - socially distanced when it arrives at Blackpool Opera House next month.

The international smash hit musical Six , a re imagining of the Tudor Queens of Henry VIII turned pop princesses, is set to take to the historic stage of Blackpool s Opera House on its UK tour from July 7.

It has proven extremely popular with audiences and now the management team have been left with a strategical headache following Boris Johnson's announcement in a desperate bid to avoid disappointing those who had committed to supporting the show.

They have vowed to 'make it work' under social distancing measures within the Opera House with plans for further shows to the already planned six and the reallocation of thousands of seats.

The production team behind the tour confirmed on social media last night the planned shows would go ahead, whilst thanking supporters for their patience and understanding.

A spokesperson for the Winter Gardens said: " Our team are working very hard to adapt each performance to a socially distanced plan so Six can go ahead.

"It will take some time so please bear with us. All customers will be updated soon."

The team said the job ahead in light of the announcement would still prove a 'mammoth task.'

Leisure bosses across the resort have expressed their frustration and exasperation at the cost to both time and revenue owing to the fact they will have to continue operating under Covid restrictions.

Other performances scheduled in the coming weeks effected by the announcement include Sir Ranulph Fiennes' tour Living Dangerously which has now been postponed until April 2022.

The Elvis World Tribute Artists will also now not go ahead until May 2022.

Soul All Nighter a warm up to the International Soul Festival which had already been moved to 2022, will be staged in September.

Other shows that will go ahead under social distancing measures include dance show Anton and Giovanni - Him and Me on July 1 and he CBeebies In the Night Garden tour from July 3 to 4.