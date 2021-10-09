The Legends of American Country comes to Lancaster Grand theatre
Now seen by more than 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi-award winning show The Legends of American Country returns to Lancaster Grand Theatre for another night of toe-tapping country classics.
The 2021 tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash , Don William, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, John Denver and Jim Reeves with countless other well known hit songs in this musical extravaganza .
The Legends of American Country comes to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, October 26 at 7.30pm.
Tickets £22.50 from here or call the box office on 01524 64695.