The Lancashire pubs where you can win free drinks, sports tickets, gadgets and more this winter

As the nation cheers on England to sporting glory this winter, football fans who have the Season Ticket App will be guaranteed 10% off selected drinks throughout the tournament.

And anyone who downloads the app and registers their account will automatically receive a free drink as a sign-up bonus. Drinks range from a selection of draught and bottled beers to wine and spirits, as well as soft drink alternatives.

Additionally, every time fans buy a discounted drink at a participating pub, they will earn a spin on the Feast on Football wheel.

Some of the Greene King pubs in Lancashire where you can spin the Feast on Football wheel to win top prizes

With each spin, users can win a host of prizes including UEFA Champions League Tickets, Premier League tickets, home tech bundles, PDC World Darts Hospitality Tickets, plus free drinks from the likes of Heineken, Peroni, Carling, Red Bull, as well as Greene King’s own Ice Breaker Pale Ale and Greene King IPA.

Fans will also be in with a chance of collecting in game ‘Footbaubles’ - a playful twist on the traditional Christmas bauble. With 28 to collect, these are added to the Greene King Feast on Football in app album.

The first lucky person to collect all 28 Footbaubles will win £2,000 and the second will win two nights in Rome, courtesy of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Pub goers will be entitled to up to three spins of the wheel a day, depending on how many drinks they buy through the Season Ticket app.

Other prizes include Six Nations Tickets, Jockey Club Racecourse Tickets, TVs, and Greene King discounts.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “We are all excited to cheer on the England Football team this winter, and our Season Ticket App is an easy way for fans to be guaranteed discounts on drinks when they visit a Greene King pub.

“We all remember the elation of Keiran Trippier’s goal vs Croatia, and the nail-biting penalty shootout win vs Colombia. This year we could go all the way.

“Now, as the nation backs Gareth and his boys, fans will also have the chance to win a host of different prizes, from free drinks, Champions League tickets, and a trip to Italy.”

Here are the Lancashire pubs taking part ...

Bamber Bridge

Poachers

Blackpool

Cherry Tree

Dog & Partridge

Dunes Hotel

Farmers Arms

Washington

Fleetwood

Mount Hotel

Burnley

Star

Nelson

Thatch & Thistle

Chorley

War Horse

Yarrow Bridge

Morecambe

Dog & Partridge

Station Promenade

Poulton-Le-Fylde

Golden Ball Hotel

Preston

Guild

Lytham St Annes

Ship & Royal

Town House

Victoria Hotel

Thornton Cleveleys

Golden Eagle