The Houghton Weavers are coming to Lancashire

The North West’s leading comedy/folk group will visit towns and cities such as Colwyn Bay, Morecambe, Darwen, Preston, Lytham St Anne’s, Blackpool and Buxton.

To coincide with their UK Tour, they release their brand-new single, ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ on Friday 7th October, taken from their forthcoming album ‘New World in the Morning’ due out on Friday 14th October.

The group said: “To us, this traditional Scottish Folk Song depicts the love that Queen Elizabeth II had for the beautiful Scottish Highlands. It could almost be a signature to her love and time spent north of the border. It’s such a poignant and beautiful traditional song and it seems a perfect track as our tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Having been working on the album for almost two years, through covid and into the summer of 2022, It’s a mixture of self-penned and traditional songs as well as some very well-known folk covers. We have used various session musicians including Ken Nichol of Steeleye Span and the wonderful country folk guitarist Pete Frampton. The album has that Weaver's comedy element but is brought back down to earth with some beautifully poignant trad folk songs.

Most Popular

We are dedicating this album to our late Tony Berry who sadly passed away in 2019.”

Learning their craft in the folk clubs of their native North West, the group has never wavered from their original motto of “Keep Folk Smiling”.