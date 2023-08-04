Musician and song-writing legend Graham Nash OBE has been announced as Saturday’s headliner for The British Country Music Festival, as he returns to the town of his birth to perform at the stunning Winter Gardens.

Nash – who rose to fame as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash (CSN) – was awarded the “Legendary Spirit of Americana Free Speech in Music” award at Americana Fest in Nashville and the “Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK Americana Awards in 2017.

The 81-year-old was also inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with Crosby Stills & Nash.

The festival, which will run from September 1 to 3, will feature more than 100 acts on four stages.

Marina Blore, co-promoter of The British Country Music Festival said: “This will be the first time that Graham Nash has performed in Blackpool as a solo artist.

“The last time was when he was a member of The Hollies in 1967.”

She added: “Our festival celebrates UK songwriting talent in Country, Americana and all its sub genres.

“The North-West of England is known globally as the birthplace of some of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known.

“Graham Nash is one such legend and it is an honour to welcome him back to Blackpool to pay homage to him on home ground.”

Now in its fourth year, the festival continues to favour homegrown headliners, while providing a platform for UK grass roots artists to attract new fans, and in some cases move from support stages to main stage slots in subsequent years.

Friday night headliner is Irish-born country singer Donna Taggart, whose talent beckoned in 2016 with the release of her hit song “Jealous of the Angels” from the album Celtic Lady 2.

In just one week the song had surpassed 25 million plays online and went to Number 1 in the US Billboard World Album Catalogue for three weeks.

Sunday’s headliner is Campbell/Jensen.

Ashley Campbell, daughter of country legend Glen Campbell, began her career playing in her Father’s band travelling with him on world tours.

More recently, she has found success on the country scene as a solo artist with her debut single “Remembering” that she wrote for her father.

Her original music has taken her all over the world, from China and Japan, to the mainstage at London’s O2 Arena opening for Kris Kristofferson and the Bellamy Brothers.

Now performing as a duo, Ashley and Thor Jenson met in late 2021 and they have been playing music together ever since.

With the combination of Thor’s deep baritone and Ashley’s clear as a bell vocals, this will be a performance to be savoured.