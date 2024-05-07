Talented young DJs and music producers to host huge event at Clitheroe's Vista Cielo restaurant featuring international artist George Smeddles
And, six years later at the age of 19, Finley has hosted four sell out house nights and is counting down to a major event at the end of this month after managing to book a worldwide international DJ. Again he is expecting that to be a sell out when George Smeddles plays at the Vista Cielo restaurant in Clitheroe on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 26th.
Finley, of Simonstone, said: “We are flipping a restaurant into a club with permission from the owner who invited us to do this after he saw how successful our events are. The venue holds up to 500 people and with all the hype around it due it being such a big booking people are coming from Bolton and other areas that we never thought we could reach. This is our first big wild stone achieved, now we are looking up to the future knowing the sky is our limit.”
Finley is a qualified joiner and attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe. He DJs and produces with his lifelong pal Thomas Boocock who is 20 and lives in Sabden. A former student at St Augustine’s RC High School in Billington, Thomas is an engineer.
The enterprising duo have set up their own business called Mi Vida and any money made is ploughed back into to grow their brand. For more information about the duo go to their Instagram page Mividaoffivial
