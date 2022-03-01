Symphonic Ibiza brings a night of classic Ibiza tunes to Morecambe's Winter Gardens
Escape Events are returning to the iconic Morecambe Winter Gardens for a special show on Saturday June 25 with the amazing Symphonic Ibiza
The 20 piece orchestra will be joined by legendary Ibiza DJs and live PAs for a night of classic Ibiza tunes that is part of celebrating 125 years of The Winter Gardens.
Symphonic Ibiza fuses a thrilling live orchestra with high tempo beats.
Following its launch at the famous Ibiza club ‘Eden' in 2018, Symphonic Ibiza made it's UK debut at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and gained five-star reviews and winner of the Theatre Weekly “Best Event' at the Edinburgh Fringe.
In summer 2019 Symphonic Ibiza was resident at Savannah on Ibiza's sunset strip and has toured venues and festivals throughout the UK ever since.
Tickets go sale today, (March 1).
VIP tickets will include entry to the Ibiza themed after party at Morecambe’s newest hot spot “Johnny’s Warehouse”.
To get yours first you can sign up now on Skiddle here