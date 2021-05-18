Strictly the best of our NHS take to the dancefloor for charity effort in aid of Blue Skies Hospital Fund at Empress Ballroom

Lets dance NHS workers team with professionals for a very special charity night for Blue Skies Charity on June 4

It might not strictly be the TV institution in town but Blackpool’s Strictly NHS dance extravaganza is shaping up to be quite the spectacle and has already raised more than £16,000 for Blue Skies Hospital Fund..

The charity dance competition, involving 12 NHS heroes of the Covid 19 pandemic teamed with champion pros, will take to the floor of the Empress Ballroom at Winter Gardens on June 4.

One of those taking part is retired neo-natal nurse from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Yvonne Hurst, 66, from Marton, who returned to the unit last year to work as a housekeeper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will welcome former Strictly professional Ian Waite as host, while a mix of former and current colleagues professional Flavia Cacace, Amy Dowden, Giovanni Pernice make up the judging panel alongside Strictly Come Dancing choreographer James Wilson.

Alison, who runs Crown Ballroom dance school and lives in Anchorsholme, said: “I had no idea how this little charity event I imagined sat in my lounge one evening could snowball into the spectacle it has become - it’s just incredible and I am so, so grateful just to everyone who couldn’t have done more to support us.

“We had more than 2,000 applicants wanting to take part and had to whittle that down to 12.

Cast in training for NHS Strictly

“Then the second lockdown halted things a while but our couples have been in training since February and working so hard. I promises to be a magical night and we just can’t wait.”

The show will feature a showcase of ballroom and latin dances from cha cha, to jive, Argentine tango to Viennese Waltz.

Tickets are still available to see the show live but there is also a ticketed virtual stream of the event.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional and It Takes Two presenter Ian Waite will present the show