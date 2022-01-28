Stand-up comedy at Lancaster Grand with Ross Noble
What happens when pure comedy takes human form?
What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand-up? Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing.
What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. Ross’s on-stage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his recent critically-acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ West End Revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.
As well as his on-stage work, Ross is a regular on national UK TV and radio programmes such as Qi (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), and Just a Minute (BBC
Radio 4).
The comedy show is on Friday, (January 28), at 8pm. Tickets are £26 from the box office telephone: 01524 64695 or visit here