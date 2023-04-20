Spring is in the air for Preston's Orpheus Choir as they gear up for their next concert on April 29
Under the careful baton of conductor Nathan Smith, Orpheus Choir will be singing two pieces – Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cecile by Gounod and Schubert’s Mass in G at their spring concert.
Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cecile is the official name for the solemn mass more commonly known as the St Cecilia Mass – St Cecilia being the patron saint of music. It is a complete setting of the Latin Mass text for soloists, choir and orchestra. And the Sanctus is one of Gounod's most famous melodies, popularised by many tenor soloists.
Schubert’s Mass in G – also known as the Gentlest of Masses – is a powerful masterpiece.
Orpheus Choir, long-established as one of the leading choral societies in Preston, will perform both under the direction of young up-and-coming orchestral and choral conductor Nathan Smith.
Hailing from Preston, Nathan studied music at Durham University and achieved First-Class honours. In his final year he conducted Elijah in Durham Cathedral and won Best Musical Director, Best Concert and a lifetime achievement award for services to music at Durham University.
His work with the Orpheus Choir is not to be missed.
They will be accompanied by Robin Stopford, himself a musical director for a number of local choirs and societies.
Soloists include Juliet Montgomery (soprano), Elgan Llyr Thomas (tenor) ad Aiden Edwards (tenor).
You can see them both in action at St Mary’s Church in Penwortham on Saturday, April 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £5 to £14, available on the door and online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/preston-orpheus-choir