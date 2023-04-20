Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cecile is the official name for the solemn mass more commonly known as the St Cecilia Mass – St Cecilia being the patron saint of music. It is a complete setting of the Latin Mass text for soloists, choir and orchestra. And the Sanctus is one of Gounod's most famous melodies, popularised by many tenor soloists.

Schubert’s Mass in G – also known as the Gentlest of Masses – is a powerful masterpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orpheus Choir, long-established as one of the leading choral societies in Preston, will perform both under the direction of young up-and-coming orchestral and choral conductor Nathan Smith.

Preston-born conductor Nathan Smith will lead Preston's Orpheus Choir at their spring concert

Most Popular

Hailing from Preston, Nathan studied music at Durham University and achieved First-Class honours. In his final year he conducted Elijah in Durham Cathedral and won Best Musical Director, Best Concert and a lifetime achievement award for services to music at Durham University.

His work with the Orpheus Choir is not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be accompanied by Robin Stopford, himself a musical director for a number of local choirs and societies.

Soloists include Juliet Montgomery (soprano), Elgan Llyr Thomas (tenor) ad Aiden Edwards (tenor).