Spandau Ballet sax player brings his tour to Lancaster

The tour takes in 14 dates and arrives at Lancaster Grand Theatre on February 22.

The charismatic performer, accompanied by his five-piece band The Sleevz (that includes his son Jaco on bass), will perform the album in its entirety for the first time.

Journeys To Glory includes the band’s first hit single, To Cut A Long Story Short and other singles, Musclebound and The Freeze.

Steve Norman. Picture by Neil MacKenzie Matthews.

The show will also feature later Spandau classics, including True, Gold and Only When You Leave, and will showcase Steve’s prowess as a talented vocalist and guitar player alongside his more well-known sax and percussion duties.

Steve said about the tour: “As much as it pains me that my main band is not currently a working unit, I simply cannot let this important milestone slip by without further pomp and ceremony.

“Spandau will always have a special place in my heart, as will JK, Gary, Tone and Mart. “This tour is me and The Sleevz rocking a fine line between our interpretation of the songs whilst keeping true to the integrity of the original versions.

“And ultimately and most importantly, the audiences’ ears. Luckily, I’m in both bands. I’ll make sure we don’t stray too far.

“I’m already fired up and thoroughly looking forward to performing this album in front of a live audience – for a few weeks in February 2022 myself and The Sleevz, flying the Spandau flag.”

Steve said about Journeys to Glory: “Little did I know when I formed a band with my school chums back in 1976, that we would not only reach that holy grail of signing a record deal but that the resulting record would play a major part in representing and inspiring a whole new generation.

“Our fellow ‘movers and shakers’ of the Blitz crowd in 1979/1980 had sparked a new youth movement that was now erupting out of clubland and rippling out across the globe - The New Romantics.

“And my band with Journeys To Glory were right there at the front. Our scene was creative, vibrant and powerful. We felt invincible. The collective Blitz kids’ wave was unstoppable, and Spandau had all the established bands looking over their shoulders wondering what the hell was coming through.

“Right there, was when our hopes and visions of the future finally materialised. Back when the saxophone, my future signature instrument, was just a twinkle in my quiff covered eye.”