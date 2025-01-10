Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky’s hit comedy series Brassic has been filming new scenes in Lancashire this week.

The show, which stars Michelle Keegan and Chorley’s Joe Gilgun, was busy shooting scenes in Burnley’s Towneley Park for its seventh season on Sky Max.

Brassic film crews shooting scenes for the show's 7th season at Towneley Park in Burnley this week | Gareth Ashworth

Burnley Council confirmed that Brassic is filming in the town this month, with filming locations including Rossendale Road and Crown Point.

Michelle Keegan filming Brassic in Bacup in 2023 | Submitted

A Council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Brassic is filming in Burnley throughout January on and off. Locations include Rossendale Road and Crown Point.”

Brassic launched on Sky in 2019, quickly becoming the network’s highest-rated 60-minute comedy series ever. The show continues to be the highest-rated Sky Original comedy each year it has been on air.

Film crews often visit East Lancashire to film the series, with Bacup doubling as the show’s fictional town of Hawley.

When will Brassic season 7 air on TV?

Co-created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, season 7 of Brassic is set to air on Sky Max later this year, but a release date has not been confirmed.

On the announcement of the new season, Danny Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."

You can catch up with Brassic on NOW TV and Netflix.