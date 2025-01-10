Sky comedy Brassic spotted filming scenes for series 7 in Burnley's Towneley Park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:03 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 15:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sky’s hit comedy series Brassic has been filming new scenes in Lancashire this week.

The show, which stars Michelle Keegan and Chorley’s Joe Gilgun, was busy shooting scenes in Burnley’s Towneley Park for its seventh season on Sky Max.

Brassic film crews shooting scenes for the show's 7th season at Towneley Park in Burnley this weekBrassic film crews shooting scenes for the show's 7th season at Towneley Park in Burnley this week
Brassic film crews shooting scenes for the show's 7th season at Towneley Park in Burnley this week | Gareth Ashworth

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley Council confirmed that Brassic is filming in the town this month, with filming locations including Rossendale Road and Crown Point.

Michelle Keegan filming Brassic in Bacup in 2023Michelle Keegan filming Brassic in Bacup in 2023
Michelle Keegan filming Brassic in Bacup in 2023 | Submitted

A Council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Brassic is filming in Burnley throughout January on and off. Locations include Rossendale Road and Crown Point.”

Brassic launched on Sky in 2019, quickly becoming the network’s highest-rated 60-minute comedy series ever. The show continues to be the highest-rated Sky Original comedy each year it has been on air.

Film crews often visit East Lancashire to film the series, with Bacup doubling as the show’s fictional town of Hawley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When will Brassic season 7 air on TV?

Co-created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, season 7 of Brassic is set to air on Sky Max later this year, but a release date has not been confirmed.

On the announcement of the new season, Danny Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."

You can catch up with Brassic on NOW TV and Netflix.

Related topics:SkyBurnleyNetflix

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice