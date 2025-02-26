The band are gearing up to release their first new album in nine years

Skunk Anansie bassist Cass Lewis revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer while recording the band’s new album.

Speaking during a Q&A session, Lewis recalled he thought his ‘cards had been marked.’

The new album title, The Painful Truth, comes from the bassist’s idea inspired by his battle.

Skunk Anansie’s long-time bass player, Cass Lewis , has opened up about being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer while recording the band's upcoming album, The Painful Truth.

The revelation came during a Q&A session and playback event for the band's highly anticipated seventh record, their first in nine years, in London on February 24.

Sharing the moment with bandmates Skin, Ace, and Mark Richardson, Cass expressed his shock upon receiving the diagnosis. "I thought my f***ing cards had been marked," he admitted.

Cass Lewis revealed that during the recording of Skunk Anansie’s long-awaited new album he received a cancer diagnosis.

“I was just happy to have had a good life and accepted whatever fate was ahead. I had intensive chemo sessions, and no one knew what was going on. It was a long, difficult road.”

The bass player recalled a heartwarming moment when Skin’s daughter told her, “Uncle Cass is not sick anymore.” After a follow-up test, doctors reported that they could no longer find any traces of cancer.

“From stage four, it disappeared,” Cass shared, wiping away tears. “That little angel gave me the strength to get back to work. Once I knew I wasn’t going anywhere, I was determined to finish the record.”

The album’s title, The Painful Truth , was Cass’s idea, inspired by his personal battle and the band’s collective journey. Skin elaborated on the significance, noting, “It’s about everything we’ve been through, the struggles, and what’s important in life. It’s emotional. It’s the painful truth.”

When is Skunk Anansie’s new album coming out?

Skunk Anansie’s new album is set for release on May 23 2025, and it is available for pre-order now .

