Simple Minds and Texas to headline ‘TKMaxx Live at the Piece Hall 2025’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scottish rock icons Simple Minds and Texas will bring their unmistakable sound to Halifax next summer when they both headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Simple Minds will make their The Piece Hall debut on Monday July 7, while Texas will head to Halifax on Friday July 25.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday October 4 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simple Minds are one of the most successful bands to ever come from the UK, selling more than 60 million records worldwide and having number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sharleen Spiteri of Texas.

Demand to see them perform such iconic hits as Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and Don’t You Forget About Me has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live bands of their generation.

Over the past decade the band – Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), and Sarah Brown (vocals), and recent addition to the band Erik Ljunggren (keys) – have rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days.

The band’s 2015 album Big Music was described by MOJO magazine as “their best album in 30 years”, and 2018’s Walk Between Worlds saw Simple Following on from their critically acclaimed sold-out UK arena tour, Texas will be bringing their popular, crowd loving live show to The Piece Hall on Friday July 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will showcase five decades of music from the worldwide classic I Don’t Want A Lover to the modern-day hits of Mr Haze and Keep on Talking.

Simple Minds.

With more than 40 million albums sold, their songs continue to resonate with fans across the world including the ever popular Say What You Want, Summer Son and Inner Smile.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Simple Minds and Texas here to The Piece Hall.

“Simple Minds are one of the UK’s most beloved bands. Their incredible live shows are packed with anthems fans know and love. Likewise, Texas have produced hit after hit over the last four decades and remain a must-see live band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot wait to see these iconic bands light up our incredible venue next summer."

Simple Minds and Texas join Irish pop rockers The Script who were last week announced as the first headliners revealed for summer 2025.

The Piece hall has just celebrated a record-breaking summer of live music.

The Piece Hall is a unique architectural and cultural wonder. Grade I listed, it originally opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth produced by Yorkshire’s famous woollen mills and is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an award-winning contemporary cultural, heritage and live entertainment destination, The Piece Hall has welcomed more than 16 million visitors through its historic gates since it re-opened in 2017 and its iconic courtyard makes for a truly unique concert experience.

TK Maxx has joined The Piece Hall Trust, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and to purchase tickets please visit thepiecehall.co.uk