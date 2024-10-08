Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shed Seven today announced details of a run of major outdoor shows in Scarborough, Manchester and Leeds for the summer of 2025 - some of the biggest gigs of their entire career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead singer Rick Witter said: “We can’t wait to get out next summer for these big shows. It’s going to be a huge celebration following the success we’ve had in 2024. Expect big hits and huge singalongs. See you down the front.”

Tickets for the shows, listed below, go on general sale HERE from 9.30am this Friday, October 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shows feature an exemplary line-up, with very special guests Lightning Seeds and The Sherlocks performing in Manchester and Leeds, and Jake Bugg and Cast appearing in Scarborough.

Shed Seven confirm huge outdoor shows for 2025 after securing their second number one album in a year.

JUNE 2025

14th - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

JULY 2025

4th - Manchester, Castlefield Arena

Shed Seven confirm huge outdoor shows for 2025 after securing their second number one album in a year.

11th - Leeds, Millennium Square

The news comes after ‘Liquid Gold’ followed ‘A Matter of Time’ to the top of the charts, meaning that Shed Seven achieved the remarkable and rare feat of scoring two No.1 albums in a year - both in their 30th anniversary year. The band have become just the 20th artist to achieve this in history, joining all-time legends such as The Beatles, Elvis Presley and David Bowie. Shed Seven are also just the third artist to accomplish this in this decade following global star names Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

The success of ‘Liquid Gold’ caps a phenomenal 30th anniversary year for Shed Seven. In addition to two No.1 albums, other highlights have included huge two instantly sold-out homecoming shows at York’s Museum Gardens; ongoing support from BBC Radio 2 including a set at Radio 2 In The Park and a Piano Room session; plus two of the most extensive in-store tours ever plotted.

Despite all of that, there’s still more to come before 2024 is out. Further in-stores follows this month as well as a series of special shows in which they will play their fan favourite debut album ‘Change Giver’ in full. Their celebratory 30th anniversary headline tour then gets underway in November with 23 shows - almost all of which are sold-out - that culminate at the O2 Academy Brixton. Rick Witter and Paul Banks will then bring the curtain down on 2024 by playing two acoustic sets back where the Shed Seven story began - at Huntington Working Men’s Club in York. Very limited tickets for select shows are available HERE.

The dates are:

OCTOBER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10th – Kingston, Pryzm (‘Change Giver’ show, hosted by Banquet Records - SOLD OUT)

11th - Kingston, Pryzm (‘Change Giver’ show, hosted by Banquet Records – SOLD OUT)

12th - Coventry, HMV Empire (‘Change Giver’ show - SOLD OUT)

16th - Edinburgh, Assai Records (midday - SOLD OUT)

16th - Glasgow, HMV (5pm - SOLD OUT)

17th - Glasgow, SWG3 (‘Change Giver’ show, hosted by Assai Records - SOLD OUT)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18th - Manchester, Academy 2 (‘Change Giver’ show, hosted by Crash Records – SOLD OUT)

19th - Leeds, Beckett Student Union (‘Change Giver’ show, hosted by Crash Records – SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER – 30th ANNIVERSARY HEADLINE TOUR

14th - Sheffield, Octagon (SOLD OUT)

15th - Cardiff, University - Great Hall (LOW TICKETS)

16th - Liverpool, University - Mountford Hall (SOLD OUT)

18th - Halifax, Victoria Theatre (LOW TICKETS)

19th - Hull, City Hall (LOW TICKETS)

21st - Aberdeen, Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

22nd - Glasgow, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

23rd - Edinburgh, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

25th - Leicester, O2 Academy (LOW TICKETS)

26th - Margate, Dreamland

28th - Bristol, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

29th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

30th - Leeds, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER – 30th ANNIVERSARY HEADLINE TOUR

2nd - Oxford, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

3rd - Lincoln, Engine Shed (LOW TICKETS)

5th - Stockton, Globe

6th - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

7th - Birmingham, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

9th - Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA (SOLD OUT)

10th - Cambridge, Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

12th - Bournemouth, O2 Academy (LOW TICKETS)

13th - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)

14th - London, O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER - RICK WITTER & PAUL BANKS INTIMATE ACOUSTIC SHOWS

21st - York, Huntington Working Men’s Club (SOLD OUT)

22nd - York, Huntington Working Men’s Club (SOLD OUT)

Follow Shed Seven: Website | Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube | Facebook | X | Instagram