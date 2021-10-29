Russell Kane announces plans to bring new tour to Blackpool for a date at the Tower- here's how you can get hold of tickets for the Russell Kane Live show

Russell Kane at Blackpool Fifth Floor at the Blackpool Tower on Sunday November 28

The BBC Radio 4 presenter and podcaster will be performing at The Fifth Floor in the Tower on Sunday November 28.

This brand new tour will be in addition to 15 rescheduled dates from his previous tour The Fast And The Curious.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “With brand new material and packing more energy than a Duracell factory on a nuclear reactor, Russell’s strutting, turbo-laugh engine will be in the building live and direct throughout autumn 2021 and in to spring 2022.”

Who is Russell Kane?

As a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, social media star, author and scriptwriter, Russell has many strings to his bow.

Most recently he is known for his two hit shows BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius and his podcast Man Baggage.

No stranger to the TV screen, Russell has made regular appearances on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch; he is also known for BBC3’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone, ITV2’s Love Island: Aftersun and BBC2’s Live At The Apollo.

Russell is well known for his viral Facebook Kaneing videos. For the past three years, Russell's regular topical rant videos have grown from strength-to-strength, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and constant media attention.

Russell's unique high energy stand-up has won him numerous awards and plaudits including winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show in 2010. That same year Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in the same year.

Russell has published two books: his Son Of A Silverback in 2019 (Bantam Press) and The Humorist in 2012 (Simon and Schuster).

How do I get tickets for Russell Kane's show in Blackpool?

Tickets are £22.20 and available from www.russellkane.co.ukWhen is the Fifth Floor Blackpool Show?