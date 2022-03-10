Performing for the first time in her home town is the new ringmistress for Big Kid Circus Caitlin Wright.

The Big Kid Circus will be entertaining audiences from March 9-13.

To get tickets visit here or get tickets onsite at the Morecambe Arena from 10am-8pm.

Free shows are on Thursday and Friday at 5pm and 7.30pm both days this week.

Book free tickets on Eventbrite.

For advance tickets and information tel: 07766 552211.

Ringmistress Caitlin Wright outside the big red tent of Big Kid Circus. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Performers from Big Kid Circus rehearse ahead of their Morecambe return. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Performers from Big Kid Circus rehearse ahead of their Morecambe return. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Performers from Big Kid Circus rehearse ahead of their Morecambe return. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard