Rock star pupils to perform for deputy mayor

Aspiring musicians will make their debut at a show attended by the deputy Mayor.

The variety concert marks 15 years since Blackpool Music School opened its doors, and will raise funds for the community-focused academy.

The Rock Star And Youth Project has helped disadvantaged youths to turn their lives around through music. The concert is a chance for them to show what they’ve learnt since sessions moved online during the pandemic.

Young musicians at the academy playing at variety show on 23 October 2018

John Shaw, owner of Blackpool Music School, said: "I’m so proud of these young artists giving up their time to raise money.”

The rock band project was set up with help from the Police & Crime Commissioner in 2017 to get kids off the street who were going down the wrong path. Mr Shaw, 72, said: “Music has really turned them around. One of them has played drums and guitar in the group since it started. He now has a job and has taken a real interest in music technology.”

Other performances come from vocal/sax duo, Hip Hip Two Rays, and Chloe Hart and Caroline Cooper, both tutors at the school. Caroline, 26, was previously a student at BMS and went on to complete a degree at the Leeds College of Music. She composed film scores before returning to her home town of Blackpool.

The headline act is South Shore indie rock quartet, Alright, who released their debut single Lover’s Game earlier in 2021.