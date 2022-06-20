The concert, at Bootleg Social, will take place on July 8 as part of the National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour.

The initiative sees both household name artists as well as up-and-comers perform shows and tours at local grassroots music venues.

As with the two previous campaigns, The National Lottery will be partnering with the Music Venue Trust to cover the production costs of these shows, and all ticket holders are entitled to 2-for-1 entry by showing they are a lottery player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coral

James Skelly, of The Coral, said: “Grassroots venues are the real beating heart of the music industry. The first time we sold out a 200 cap venue was when we really thought, ‘we’re onto something here’. It’s really rewarding to be able to go back to a place like the Bootleg Social. A venue like this isn’t just important to artists and fans, it can be a focus for the whole community.

“As a music fan, I know there’s nothing more rewarding than when you see that a band is selling out an arena, smiling (or smirking) proudly and saying, ‘I saw them at the start, when they played to 150 people in an underground venue in Liverpool’. Encouraging music fans to fill-out grassroot venues is where it all begins again.”