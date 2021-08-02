Ride the Lights 2021: All you need to know about the return of Blackpool's Ride the Lights free family event on August 31

Ride the Lights Blackpool returns for 2021 pictures Martin Bostock

On Tuesday August 31, thousands of cyclists can get a very special preview of the world-famous Illuminations for one-night only with six miles of the Promenade closed off to traffic.

Resort bosses are promising a magical night for the event's return, which has been hugely popular for locals and tourists since the event was first founded in 2006.

The night comes before the official Switch On event, which will this year take place at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on September 3 - with Switch On star Shirley Ballas.

Ride the Lights is open to all ages and free to join in.

Ride the Lights is an annual event that closes off Blackpool Promenade to all traffic except bikes - 2021 is the 14th event.

On Tuesday August 31, at approximately 7pm the ride event opens. Roads will be closed until approximately 10pm.

The route

The route runs the full length of the Illuminations from Starr Gate, in the South all the way through to Red Bank Road in Bispham.

Riders are able to set off from either end of the route or join the ride at any point on the promenade.

Riders can cycle as much or as little of the course as they choose.

Rules for riding:

The event is open to all abilities and age groups but in order to keep safe, organisers ask riders to comply with a few safety rules:

> All bikes must have a minimum of one white light at the front and one red light at the back.

> It is highly recommended that all participants should wear a cycle helmet.

> A responsible adult must accompany all children.

> The tramway remains operational throughout the ride so riders are asked to take special care in the area around North Pier/Metropole Hotel

> Marshalls and first aiders will be on hand along the route.

> Bike Doctors and support vehicles will be on hand to look after breakdowns.

> The road re-opens to traffic at 10pm. Please try to plan your ride to reach your destination by this time, and be aware of traffic after this time.

Ride the lights is not a bike race, it's a fun and FREE bike ride open to all.